Florida: Daytona’s Biketoberfest® Rally Turns 30 This October

With pumpkin spice and everything autumnally nice hitting coffee shops across the country, we look ahead to the cooler season’s moto offerings – and this year, Daytona’s Biketoberfest® Rally is celebrating their third decade of shenanigans, so strap in and gear up for a helluva lineup!

Biketoberfest® will run from October 13-16 this year, with GEICO rounding out the past decade as the rally’s official sponsor.

A view of 2021’s Daytona Biketoberfest. Media sourced from the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau on the official press release.

Stuff to do can be found on the official Biketoberfest® app, which will have everything from area events, concerts, demo rides, places to stay, top scenic rides, and more.

Want to check out the lists for this year but don’t want to download the app?

The Biketoberfest® Rally‘Sspress release on PRNewswire states that everything is on their website, Biketoberfest.org.

A view of 2021’s Daytona Biketoberfest. Media sourced from the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau on the official press release.

“For three decades, motorcycle enthusiasts have gathered by the thousands in October in Daytona Beach for Biketoberfest®, and we’re looking forward to continuing that tradition in 2022,” enthuses Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director for the Daytona Beach Area CVB.

A view of 2021’s Daytona Biketoberfest. Media sourced from the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau on the official press release.

“With venues stretching from iconic Main Street, Daytona International Speedway, Destination Daytona, Midtown, and points in between, riders will be able to explore a variety of activities and experiences during their visit to the destination.”

A view of 2021’s Daytona Biketoberfest. Media sourced from the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau on the official press release.

Drop a comment below letting us know if you plan on attending, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media courtesy of the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau on the official press release*