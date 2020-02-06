Feast Your Eyes on the Ducati Superleggera V4

All-New and Amazing

The all-new 2020 Panigale V4 Superleggera. It has been teased and discussed at length and today, Ducati has released the motorcycle and all of its details. This is a very expensive, very advanced, and very, very fast motorcycle. It’s as sexy as motorcycles get.

The V4 Superleggera is a Panigale that wears carbon fiber like a suit of armor. Pair that with the use of titanium and magnesium and you have a very lightweight machine. The motorcycle weighs just 336 pounds dry. The bike has a power to weight ratio of 1.41hp/kg, which is an improvement over the previous Superleggera.

The motorcycle has a 224 horsepower, 998cc, V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine. The power output is boosted to 234 hp with the full racing exhaust. The motorcycle also comes with a pair of winglets to either side of the bike. These are designed to increase downforce. According to Ducati, they will produce 110 pounds at 168 mph.

The motorcycle also gets Öhlins pressurized fork and titanium shock. The Brembo brakes are Stylema R calipers. The motorcycle has a lap time tracker, three pre-set ride modes, and five customizable ride modes. Only 500 of these motorcycles will be made. At this time, it’s unclear what Ducati will charge for the bike, but RideApart notes that previously leaked information pointed to a $100,000 price tag.