Ducati Will Unveil the Superleggera Project 1708 on February 6

It’s Going to an Amazing Ducati Machine

I’ve reported on the Ducati Project 1708 before. The motorcycle will now be revealed on February 6. Ducati sent out an email saying that the model would come out on that date. That’s this Thursday, folks. Get ready for a real-deal Superleggera that should seriously impress just about everyone out there.

In Ducati’s press release about the reveal, there wasn’t a whole lot of information. The company is still keeping pretty tight wraps on the motorcycle, though there have been a few leaks that came out recently. From those leaks, we know a few things. The motorcycle should more or less be a 234 hp machine that weighs a mere 335 pounds. It’s essentially a Ducati MotoGP bike for the road.

Additionally, precious information noted that the bike should make tons of downforce thanks to its bodywork. I previously reported that the bike will make 67 percent more downforce than the V4R superbike. There was a video that leaked, too, but it has since been taken down. All will be revealed on the 6th, so prepare yourself for one wild Ducati.