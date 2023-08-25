Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick
Electric Motorcycles
August 25, 2023

Fast Filings: Ola Files New Names for Electric Motorcycles

A view of the four electric machines that Ola revealed today. Media sourced from Team BHP.
Remember that electric motorcycle quartet that Ola tossed out on August 15th

Well, we have a new heads up from Times of India that the moto marque has filed for some of these bikes to fall under an “M1” umbrella, instigating a quasi-rebranding of the things. 

In the trademark registration, we have the following name requests: 

  1. The “Cruiser” is re-titled “M1 Cruiser”
  2. The “Adventure” becomes “M1 Adventure”
  3. The “Roadster” is renamed to “Cyber Racer”
  4. The “Diamond Head” remains as she was, with a space now confirmed between “Diamond” and “Head”
A view of the Ola Diamondhead - a new electric motorcycle currently in the prototype phase. Media sourced from Part 1 of "End ICE Age" on YouTube.
Of course, Ola has not confirmed these documents yet;, coupled with the fact that the quartet is still in its conceptual stage should serve as a reminder that there’s still quite a bit of wiggle room before the final products roll out into our markets proper. 

Currently, the debut date for all four electric motorcycles is set for “the end of 2024;” beyond this, your guess is as good as ours. 

What do you think of Ola’s electric motorcycle efforts?

*Media sourced from Team BHP as well as  Ola’s live announcement on August 15th*