Evotech Performance Launches Accessories Line for 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R

Equip Your Super Duke R Right

The KTM 2020 1290 Super Duke R is a killer bike, but if you have one, you might want some accessories to make it your own. And you likely won’t want to slap on some universal accessory stuff. That’s where Evotech Performance comes in. The company makes accessories for specific motorcycles, and it just released its line of accessories for the new 1290 Super Duke R.

The line of products for the new KTM includes everything from crash protection and handguards to fender eliminator kits. The products were designed from the start for the KTM 1290 Super Duke R and should help enhance your ride and protect your bike. The parts and components will fit right on the bike with minimal work, so updating your ride won’t take too long. Customizing should be pretty easy.

Here’s a list of the parts:

EP Tail Tidy

EP Radiator Guard

EP Crash Protection

EP Front Brake Lever Protector Kit

EP Clutch Lever Protector Kit

EP Front Brake & Clutch Lever Protector Kit

EP Bar End Weights

EP Front Wheel Spindle Bobbins

EP Rear Wheel Spindle Bobbins

EP Front Brake Caliper Guards

If you want to see the collection a little closer, check out the full line of products. Evotech Performance has parts for tons of bikes dating all the way back to 2010, so if you need something for another motorcycle, check out their product listings.