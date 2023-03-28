Enginehawk Revolver Black Ladies’ Jacket Review Summary Review Summary The Enginehawk Revolver Black Ladies’ Jacket is the only leather jacket you will ever need. The comfort, the fit and the looks are incredible and you will find yourself reaching for it every time you go on that sunny ride. Build Quality Comfort Ventilation Protection Value Pros A great fit with soft leather, really comfortable. Neoprene collar trip on the top edge for extra comfort. Two upper external chest pockets/vents that zip open/close depending on the use Quilted detail on the shoulders adds to stylish looks Elasticated panels on the arms for comfort and extra reach Cons Not for all weather, has no thermal lining and is not waterproof. 4.5 A Good Buy Enginehawk Revolver Black Ladies’ Jacket Image Gallery

The Enginehawk Revolver Black Ladies’ Jacket is made out of genuine soft cowhide leather.

It comes with RHEON Level 1 back, elbow and shoulder armour with upgrades to Level 2 available.

It is very flattering and styled for a woman’s body shape.

I have steered away from leather jackets in the past because they always needed ‘breaking in’ and were of odd shape for a woman’s physique but I haven’t quite given up on them. Having heard good feedback about the Enginehawk Revolver Black jacket for women, I was keen to try it out for myself. I was excited when it arrived and immediately tried it on. The delight at realising the jacket was on a different level from anything I had tried before was is hard to describe. As soon as I tried the jacket on, I could see that it looked great, it felt comfortable and the attention to detail felt reassuringly expensive. Obviously, I had to take it to a test ride immediately and was happy to note that the styling and comfort transferred to the bike, too. The stretch panels under the arms make it really easy to lean forward and reach the handlebars. And the back is long enough not to cover up your lower back even on a sports bike.

About Enginehawk/Ruroc

Ruroc is a British company that started as 3 guys in a tiny office in Glouchester and have quickly become one of the fastest growing brands in the UK. Originally they were manufacturing helmets for winter sports and have since branched into making helmets for motorcyclists, too. In 2021 they have launched a series of motorcycle jackets to fill the gap they, and their customers have noticed. The Enginehawk range offers a fresh take on what motorcycle apparel can look like. The result is a range that mixes modern items with clean lines, and more retro options with classic cuts, soft leather and textile finishes.

Who are Ruroc? To borrow the narrative from their website: Designed to disrupt. To lead the revolution and redefine motorcycle protection. Ruroc is here to save lives, to stand out and push the boundaries. Driven by passion and built around our riders.

Jacket Features

The Enginehawk Revolver Black Ladies’ Jacket comes with a number of key features.

Key features include:

RHEON Level 1 protection can be upgraded to Level 2. The armour is really soft, you don’t notice it when you are wearing the jacket.

The material is AA grade tear and abrasion resistance so it will give you a couple of seconds of sliding down the tarmac before it wears through.

Neoprene collar trip on the top edge adds to comfort.

Quilted detail on the shoulders adds to the design and the cool factor.

Two front external pockets can double up as a vent when the zips are open.

Zip fastening cuffs can be folded back for ventilation.

Elasticated textile arm panels mean you get a comfortable and far reach without compromising on the position when riding a bike.

Discreet elasticated internal belt loops to attach to your favourite trousers.

For a complete list of features, visit Ruroc.

First Impressions

These brand has got it right from the word go. Before I even laid my hands on the jacket I was impressed with the packaging. The attention to detail from the start is evident and the unboxing of the jacket is an experience in itself.

First feel of the jacket confirms you’ve chosen a quality product. The leather feels warm and soft to touch, the zip looks sturdy and the detail on the arms and shoulders really pop. The armour is super soft and you hardly notice it when wearing the jacket. Sliding my arms into the sleeves filled me with that unmistakable feeling of smugnes, just knowing this jacket will be the envy of many riders.

The fit is surprisingly flattering for me, as this is something I usually struggle with. The cut allows for curvier ladies, with plenty of room in the chest area and a nicely shaped waist to accentuate the woman’s shape.

Construction

Outer Shell

The outside shell is made out of 100% genuine cowhide leather.

The sleeve trim is 87% Nylon and 13% Polyurethane

Interior

Nylon mesh lines the interior throughout for increased airflow and comfort. The Lining is made out of 100% Polyester

Collar

The collar has a neoprene trim on teh top edge for added comfort.

Pockets

There are seven pockets in total:

Exterior Two zipper-fastened hip pockets that double up as vents when left open. Two zipper-fastened chest pockets that double up as vents when unzipped.

Interior One Napoleon pockets on the right hand side with polyester lining. Two large pockets on each side of the jackets with velcro fastening.



Hi-Viz

The only external hi-viz element is the two stripes on the upper arm of the sleeves that are visible when lit and look subtle in the daylight.

Branding

The branding is embossed on the back of the jacket, the full Enginehawk name on the lower back and their logo at the top of the jacket, between the shoulder blades. The logo is also imprinted on the button that fastens the collar.

On the inside of the jacket, the Enginehawk name is printed across the back on the pocket that houses the back protector.

Zippers

The zippers have a sturdy, good quality feel to them, and they are easy and smooth to zip and unzip. They have leather pull tabs that are glove-friendly.

Colorways

The Enginehawk Revolver Black Ladies’ Jacket comes in black colour only.

Overall Build Quality

Sizing

The Enginehawk Revolver Black Ladies’ Jacket sizing goes from 1 to 5. This translates to Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large and 2x Extra Large.

Comfort

The choice of leather makes this jacket super comfortable from the very first wear. The stretchy panels on the underside of the sleeves mean there is no pulling and you can reach the handlebars comfortably, even on a sports bike. There are stretchy leather panels where the sleeves meet the body of the jacket, too.

Discreet elasticated internal belt loops mean you can attach the jacket to your favourite trousers. This way the jacket stays in place on your lower back and helps keep the wind out.

I wore it for a long ride on the first day and experienced no discomfort at all. I loved it so much I wore it on a 4-day tour last summer. At times I looked down and saw the jacket I was wearing almost in a surprise, forgetting I have a brand new jacket because it felt so comfortable.

Adjustability

The Enginehawk Revolver Black Ladies’ Jacket has a couple of adjustments:

Two different positions for the two poppers on the collar.

A zip on each side of the jacket at the bottom to give more comfort when needed.

The stretchy fabric on the underside of the sleeves mean the fit is really good and no adjustments are needed.

There are stretchy leather panels where the sleeves meet the body of the jacket which adds to the reach and overall comfort.

Functionality

Waterproof

The Enginehawk Revolver Black Ladies’ Jacket is not waterproof. This is a leather jacket and whilst it will keep you dry for a while, it will eventually let the water through the zips, the fabric panels and the stitching.

Ventilation

The Enginehawk Revolver Black Ladies’ Jacket has great ventilation for those hot summer days.

All external pockets are mesh lined and if you leave the zips open and pockets empty, they double up as vents. The textile panels on the underside of the sleeves are breathable and make a ride in hot weather much more comfortable.

The main zip is two sided so you can keep the middle bit zipped up and open the top and the bottom of the jacket slightly for more air circulation.

The zips on the cuffs can be left open for extra air circulation and increased ventilation.

Protection

The Enginehawk Revolver Black Ladies’ Jacket offers several layers of protection.

The jacket is classed as AA grade tear and abrasion resistance. Class AA garments generally offer protection against the risks of the greatest diversity of riding activities and htey may have lower ergonomic and weights penalties than Class AAA garments.

The jacket comes with RHEON armour is Level 1 central back, elbow and shoulders as standard and this can be upgraded to Level 2. The protection areas of this product have been tested and certified in accordance with the standard EN1621-2:2014.

Care Instructions

Always store your jacket in a dry, ventilated area away from sources of extreme heat or cold. Keep the jacket away from direct sunlight and away from tools or other sharp objects to maximise the useful life.

As with all leather products, The Enginehawk Revolver Black Ladies’ Jacket is a professional dry clean only item. Use leather cleaners and soft cloth to remove dirt and any flies that you’ve collected on the ride regularly.

Thermal Liner

The Enginehawk Revolver Black Ladies’ Jacket has no thermal liner. This is very much a warm weather riding jacket.

Warranty

I am unable to obtain any warranty information about Enginehawk garments. If you find the garment is faulty you must inform Enginehawk within 10 days of receiving it and they will replace it.

Conclusion

In the past, I steered away from leather jackets because they were always uncomfortable to wear, especially from new.

The Enginehawk Revolver Black Ladies’ Jacket completely surprised me and I was delighted to experience the pure comfort of the jacket from the very first wear. Not only does it look amazing, it fits wonderfully and it is so comfortable, you forget you are wearing it.

It’s a fantastic jacket to wear with a pair of motorcycling jeans in the summer. It definitely turns heads and makes you feel a million dollars. Having worn it on a 4-day tour I can honestly say it feels like a second skin. The weight of the leather gives you a safe and secure feeling whilst it keeps you cool with all the available vents and looking good.

I think I will be hard pushed to find another leather jacket that fits me so well, is comforatlbe and safe for the ride.

Pros

A great fit with soft leather, really comfortable.

Neoprene collar trip on the top edge for extra comfort.

Two upper external chest pockets/vents that zip open/close depending on the use

Quilted detail on the shoulders adds to stylish looks

Elasticated panels on the arms for comfort and extra reach

Cons

Not for all weather, has no thermal lining and is not waterproof.

Specs

Manufacturer: Enginehawk

Enginehawk Price: (When Tested): $499USD

(When Tested): $499USD Made In: Indonesia

Indonesia Colors: Black

Black Sizes: 1-5 which translates to Small to 2XL

1-5 which translates to Small to 2XL Review Period: July 2022 – September 2022

Important Links / Where to Buy