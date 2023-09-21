Electric Everything: US DOT is Spending $100 Million to Upgrade Charger Stations

Did you know that, of the 151,506 charging stations in the US, ~6,261 are broken, damaged or in need of reparation? We didn’t either – but it explains why the United States Department of Transport (DOT) is investing a sizeable chunk of green into upgrading the things.

Imagine mapping a route to a nearby charging station and arriving to find that it’s not only broken, but that you don’t have enough in your battery to take you back to home base, leaving your eco-conscious self stranded.

A view of an electric Zero motorcycle and rider. Media sourced from Zero Motorcycles.The above situ is not at all conducive to spurning riders toward electric alternatives, which is exactly why the US DOT has been approved to spend $100 million on “the reparation and replacement of non-operational EV charging infrastructure.”

We’re told the funds are being sourced from the whopping $7.4 billion that was provided for EV charging technology under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – news that comes in addition to the thousands of charging stations being installed across the country.

A Zero motorcycles juicing up at a Tesla Supercharger. Media sourced from Electrek.

Expect the $100 million to be “awarded through a streamlined application process which includes both publicly and privately owned chargers which are accessible to the public without restrictions.”

What do you think of our current electric charging stations?