Electric Everything: Trail Blazers’ Partner is UBCO!

It’s safe to say that adventure-based shenanigans have been the new craze of the year; from Honda’s new XL750 Transalp debut, to Ducati’s off-roading Desert X, all the way to the small but mighty zero-emission CAKE Bukk, brands are committing to a general lack of road with a focus that would be slightly concerning if it weren’t so dang exciting.

Electric bikes might have a smaller part of the industry at large, but they want in on the fun, too – which is why two companies with roots in the Northwest have come together in the name of eco-friendly braaps.

A view of the UBCO 2×2 electric bike. Media sourced from CycleVolta.

“Kicking off in 2023, UBCO and the [Portland] Trail Blazers will launch a series of initiatives that highlight both companies’ local Pacific Northwest roots, helping to expand off-road riding and everyday adventure to more people in a sustainable and innovative way,” states the relevant press release.

Expectthe following as a bare minimum from this collab:

Chilling with mascot Blaze the Trail Cat

Community and cause-driven events

Sweepstakes for Blazers-themed UBCO 2X2 Adventure Bikes

Special promotions for Trail Blazers ticket holders (and the general public)

A view of the UBCO 2×2 electric bike. Media sourced from CycleVolta.

Bottom line, if you’re a fan of nature and stuff, there’s really no better way to ‘stay active and explore in a sustainable manner’ than by swinging a leg over an emission-free scoot.

Have you ever taken an electric machine off-road? What did you think?

Let us know in the comments below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.