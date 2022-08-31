Electric Everything: Lightning Motorcycles Launches the Tachyon Nb

The electric land speed record is no joke.

With Max Biaggi taking his Voxan Wattman to ‘a new two-way-average top speed record of 283.182mph/455.737kph (via RRW),’ new contenders are rising from the lower echelons to attempt to nab a new level of speed – and up there with the rest of them is none other than Lightning Motorcycles.

If you don’t know the legacy of this brilliant brand, Lightning is known for setting their own record back when they were archived as the world’s fastest production electric motorcycle. The SCTA official World Record slatted a top speed of 215.960mph and a best timed run of 218.637 mph at Bonneville (per Lightning).

Perhaps the most impressive part of all of this is that Lightning Motorcycles boasts they can perform runs like this for a mind-boggling budget of about $.08 USD – and now they’re out to reclaim their crown once again.

Lightning Motorycles’ Tachyon nb – a new contender for the electric land speed record. Media sourced from New Atlas.

The element partially responsible for the brand’s successes is a metal called niobium. When in purest form, noibium is ‘soft, ductile, and highly resistant to corrosion.’

A CBMM engineer named Daniel Wright (and the person in charge of the project’s development), explains why the new Lightning machine – the Tachyon nb – uses the ultra-rare niobium element as a strengthening agent in everything from the chassis to the niobium-infused brake rotors.

“[It’s] for improved high temperature performance. Several niobium components in the on-board charger…allow the entire system to be more reliable and efficient..”

“The steel tubing also contains the chemical element, [with] niobium-containing steel tubing in the swing arm and chassis [allowing] us to meet the demanding strength and weight requirements of the application.”

The current goal of Lightning Motorcycles is to breach 250mph, with the carbon-fiber streamlined fairing and teardrop-shaped back end contributing to the aerodynamics .

We wil keep you updated on updates as Lightning Motorcycles works toward getting the Tachyon nb out to the Bonneville saltflats; given the recent flooding of the salt flats, we’re anticipating a 2023 iteration for the electric land speed record if they still intend on keeping Bonneville as the location for the trials.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.