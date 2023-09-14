Electric Everything: Kawasaki Z e-1 and Ninja e-1 Slotted for October Arrival to UK

Great Britain will soon have a new pair of electric motorcycles on their turf – bikes that our industry have been anticipating since Kawasaki first revealed at EICMA that they were going to reveal electric machines within the year.

Kawasaki’s fast-approaching electric bike range, consisting of the Z e-1 and Ninja e-1. Media sourced from Kawasaki’s recent press release.

According to Kawasaki’s press release, the fast-approaching, Sugomi-style Z e-1 and supersport-inspired Ninja e-1 have no pricing; still, the “to be confirmed soon” title accompanies what we already know about the machines:

Both are 125cc-equivalent machines, thanks to a 5kW brushless motor and a twin battery configuration

The power is mated to a “mid-capacity type” trellis frame

Both batteries quill be removable

A twist-and-go aesthetic means no gear-shifting

Ride Modes will include “Ride,” “Eco,” and “Walk,” the last novelty being a handy feature to use when rolling out of a tight parking spot or up a hill (forward and backward are both available)

The “e-Boost” option will provide up to 9kw of power, or a top speed of ~61mph

Riders can choose between Metallic Bright Silver and Metallic Matte Lime Green liveries

Charging options include a docking station for the batteries and an under-seat socket lead that charges the entire bike when the batteries are within the chassis

Are you excited to see how Kawasaki’s electric motorcycles fare in October?