Electric Everything: Kawasaki Z e-1 and Ninja e-1 Slotted for October Arrival to UK

Great Britain will soon have a new pair of electric motorcycles on their turf – bikes that our industry have been anticipating since Kawasaki first revealed at EICMA that they were going to reveal electric machines within the year.
According to Kawasaki’s press release, the fast-approaching, Sugomi-style Z e-1 and supersport-inspired Ninja e-1 have no pricing; still, the “to be confirmed soon” title accompanies what we already know about the machines:
- Both are 125cc-equivalent machines, thanks to a 5kW brushless motor and a twin battery configuration
- The power is mated to a “mid-capacity type” trellis frame
- Both batteries quill be removable
- A twist-and-go aesthetic means no gear-shifting
- Ride Modes will include “Ride,” “Eco,” and “Walk,” the last novelty being a handy feature to use when rolling out of a tight parking spot or up a hill (forward and backward are both available)
- The “e-Boost” option will provide up to 9kw of power, or a top speed of ~61mph
- Riders can choose between Metallic Bright Silver and Metallic Matte Lime Green liveries
- Charging options include a docking station for the batteries and an under-seat socket lead that charges the entire bike when the batteries are within the chassis
Are you excited to see how Kawasaki’s electric motorcycles fare in October?