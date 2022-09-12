2022 Intermot Motorcycle Show

After a lengthy break (an entire four years), Intermot is back to better the bike public proper!

According to Rider Magazine, 2022’s iteration will take place from Oct. 4-9 in Cologne, Germany, featuring ‘500 exhibiting companies and brands, new exhibitions and demonstrations, test tracks for attendees of all experience levels to test new bikes and scooters, stunt rides and competitions…even a tattoo and barber shop.’

A view of 2022 Intermot, including advertising. Media sourced from Intermot Cologne.

The biggest bike marques in the EU will be contributing to the festivities, so we fully expect 2022 Intermot to be a raging success; and as for who will be at Intermot, we have a juicy bit of gossip in the pipeline that could pay off very nicely.

Remember the Hornet (from Honda) that’s currently incubating?

A view of the Honda Hornet, as well as her twin heart. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com

We’re told by Motorcycle.com that it’s possible the Hornet will get a reveal sometime at Intermot, with the anticipated XL Transalp potentially scheduled for a big debut at EICMA, a scant month later.

Looking forward to logging the numbers that attend! If you’re wanting more details on Intermot registration (or just specs on what/when/where), be sure to check out Intermot’s website.

We will be sure to keep you up to date on the best of the latest here at wBW; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.