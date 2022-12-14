Electric Everything: Curtiss Motorcycles’ Prototype Collection is Up for Grabs

Remember that American brand that partnered up with Zero Motorcycles and switched to an all-electric lineup (via Wikipedia)?

Well, their electric prototype collection is now apparently up for grabs “to financial supporters participating in its direct-to-investor stock-selling campaign, which launched today” – and if we’re understanding this right, the collection includes the very machine that won 2018’s ‘Most Innovative Motorcycle.’

Curtiss Motorcycle Company wants you to invest in the resurgence of one of America’s more storied brands. Media sourced from Curtiss.

Today, the Curtiss Motorcycle Company seeks to build on the legacy of original founder and pioneer Glenn H. Curtiss – a man that not only was known for making a land speed record in 1907 that stood until 1930, but become famous for building powerful, lightweight motorcycle engines at the turn of the 20th century (a perk that soon after had him scooped up into the world of aeronautics).

The zero-emission collection also apparently comes with “one-of-a-kind Alpha and Beta validation examples of The 1 by Curtiss, the company’s debut model, as well as the very first pre-production unit that currently resides in LA’s Petersen Automotive Museum”

“While Glenn’s focus on flight changed the world for the better, his absence in the two-wheeled world caused our industry to evolve at a far slower pace of progress than it otherwise would have,” explains Curtiss’s CEO and co-founder, Matt Chambers.

“It is our goal to bring Glenn’s first principle approach to innovation back to our industry, something it has lacked since his shift to aviation.”

“Each prototype being made available will be awarded to investors on a first-come, first-serve basis at varying levels of financial support.”

We look forward to seeing how this collection does in the wide world of riders proper; meantime, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.