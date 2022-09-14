Electric Everything: 10 Electric Honda Motorcycles By 2025

Honda’s just pulled the covers on a big plan for electrification – and apparently, we’re looking at a 2025 goal date for the thing.

Honda’s not taking this forage into the market lightly; apparently, the plan includes the release of 10 electric machines, with the brand ‘targeting annual sales of 1 million units over the next five years and 3.5 million units, about 15 percent of total [Honda] sales, by 2030’ (via the Hill).

A view of Honda’s plan in releasing 10 electric motorcycle by 2025. Media sourced from Enduro21.

Of those 10 units, we’re told the majority of them will be set for the Eastern Hemisphere, while the remaining four will be large-sized machines based on the all-new ‘fun EV model platform’ headed for an EU, U.S. and Japan release.

What will they cost, you ask?

A view of Honda’s plan in releasing 10 electric motorcycle by 2025. Media sourced from Ultimate Motorcycling.

The multiconglomerate marque knows they’re going to have to price their bikes very carefully if they’re going to do well in such an aggressive market.

“Honda acknowledged integration of electric bikes faces many challenges including heavier vehicles and higher prices in the near term,” adds the report.

“Demand for electric motorcycles also depends on government incentives and regulations and the availability of charging infrastructure in a given market…”

In short, Honda’s likely going to have to price these bikes a wee bit higher than we’d like…but there’s also potential to see the specs we prefer (for that price).

A view of Honda’s plan in releasing 10 electric motorcycle by 2025. Media sourced from AutoWeek.

We have a few more updates on the sparky scoots in question; of the above electric fleet, the e-motorcycles will be powered by Honda’s solid-state batteries, which are under development and expected to hit production in 2024.

These batteries, we’re told by Teslarati, took about $310 million USD in investments to get the technology in proper working order, but they aren’t an end-goal for all Honda motorcycles…at least, not for a while.

A view of a Honda bike. Media sourced from Clean Technica.

On top of the electrification announcement, Honda has also states that they will continue to make gas motorcycles, with the gradual crossover happening later, based on emissions regulations and how well their new ‘flex-fuel’ motorcycle models will do in Brazil (and soon-to-be India).

With Honda now on the electric bandwagon with the best of ‘em, we’ll be curious to see how the marque’s mission pans out.

With Honda now on the electric bandwagon with the best of 'em, we'll be curious to see how the marque's mission pans out.