EICMA to Maintain Original Ticket Price for This Month

As the world’s seasons begin the turn to the colder months, motorcyclists around the world await the novelties, concepts and straight-up inspiration of the world’s largest motorcycle show – and at EICMA, you’re more than a bystander; sometimes, you’re a part of history in the making.

In short, being a part of 2022 EICMA will likely rock your proverbial socks – which is why we’re covering what those tickets cost to get in.

EICMA’s tickets are on sale until the end of September! Media sourced from EICMA.

According to a report from RideApart, you’ve got until the end of September to make good on the old ticket price for EICMA, rolling the price from €19,00 all the way back to a lovely €16,00.

Considering our good market’s inflation rates, the discounted price is a lovely gesture…especially if it gets you a few dollars further toward more leg room in transit.

An electric motorcycle. Media sourced from EMN.

For those of you who don’t know, EICMA is a motorcycle show that started way back in 1914, with items on the docket ranging from product innovations of the best and brightest, to “technical workshops, the presence of world-class drivers and representative figures not only in the sector, as well as the competitive moments and great show in the outdoor MotoLive area.” (via EICMA’s website)

A blue motorcycle on a platform at EICMA. Media sourced from RideApart.

Since then, the prestigious event has acquired the title of “most visited event in the world by number of Exhibitors, Visitors, Operators and Press internationally.”

…so if you’re buying that €16,00 ticket, she’ll get you way more than a memory or two; attending gets you in the thick of the motorcycle industry in a way you won’t be able to experience anywhere else – and that’s more than worth the poundage.

The crowds at EICMA. Media sourced from GPOne.

We here at wBW are closely watching what will happen this year, between the promised 10 electric machines from Honda, to the strides toward sustainability with Suzuki – all the way to the last of Ducati’s World Premiere units.

Whatever happens, be sure to stay tuned, comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.






