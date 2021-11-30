EICMA 2021: Magni Pays Homage to Arturo Magni; ‘Most-Winning Team Manager in MV Agusta History’

This year’s EICMA saw the Italian Motorcycling Federation (IMF)’s central display area taken by none other than Magni – a brand dedicated to building special bikes and “a supplier of special parts for the restoration of MV Agusta classic motorcycles,” according to Wikipedia.

This year, IMF’s spotlight was taken by the most recent brainchild to leave this shop.

Meet the Magni Italia 01/01 – a bike created in tribute to MV Agusta racing team manager Arturo Magni, who passed away five years ago.

Magni began his racing career in 1947, moving to MV Agusta’s racing department in 1950, where he remained “until MV retired from competitions in 1977 when he had reached the position of Team Manager and Technical coordinator of Reparto Corse.”

That same year saw the man founding Magni – originally a “business building special parts for the MV Agusta range of motorcycles in his workshop, the Elaborazioni Preparazioni Magni (EPM).”

The boys chose to pay tribute to their father with an iconic MV Agusta 350–500 GP triple, complete with the Magni touch “according to their father’s preference.”

That preference includes no lower fairings and a half-fairinged upper aesthetic, with clean black accents contrasting the candy red paint job via the rear shock and exhaust, among others.

“It was a very touching gesture, appreciated by all of us who have been in the business long enough to celebrate the most-winning team manager in history, who was also a man of supreme integrity and dignity,” CycleWorld states.

What do you think of Magni & Magni’s work? Check out the photo gallery below, drop a comment, we love to hear from you – and as always, stay safe on the twisties.