Amanda Quick·
Electric Motorcycles
··2 min read

EICMA 2023: Zero Motorcycles’ 2024 Lineup

A view of Zero's updated 2024 lineup. Media provided by Zero Motorcycles.
If you happen to be wandering amongst the good people of EICMA 2023 and find yourself over at Hall 13P, Stand M72, you’ll find yourself with a good gander at the new 2024 Zero Motorcycle lineup – and some of these bikes have had a very happy power upgrade. 

Per Zero’s recent press release, the fuller figures accompany the debut (cough, move-over) of an updated bike for Zero: The Model S. 

No, this bike has absolutely nothing to do with Tesla’s Model S; what it DOES have is a larger battery pack and a new 14.4 kWh heart, which – combined with the $15,000 USD pricepoint – explains Zero’s brag that the Model S is now “the best battery value in the industry.”

The Model S joins Zero’s SR/F and SR/S, which both remain unchanged for 2024 – though the 2024 SR family can now tout themselves as Zero’s first A2 license-compliant motorcycles. 

A view of Zero's updated 2024 lineup. Media provided by Zero Motorcycles.
Other models to receive goodies for MY2024 include the 2024 Zero DS + 2024 Zero DSR, both of which get bigger 14.4 kWh and 15.6 kWh battery packs, with the DSR also becoming the first A2 license-compliant motorcycle for Zero’s lineup. 

That includes the DSR/X, by the way – a model which now comes in a neat, new Black forest package that includes: 

  • Premium seat
  • fog lights
  • smoked LED turn signal indicators
A view of Zero's updated 2024 lineup. Media provided by Zero Motorcycles.
A heads up: The addicting FXE, S, and DS, these lovelies now have 11kw of power; just like that, we say goodbye to the old-gen platform as new color options are ushered in for certain models.

By the way, we’re told our new A2-friendly SR and DSR models will be “the first and only electric motorcycles on the market to enable simple dealer installed upgrades to A3 license-compliant performance” a perk for the EU, to be sure.

A view of Zero's updated 2024 lineup. Media provided by Zero Motorcycles.
Naturally, Zero Motorcycles’ CEO is excited at the continuing benefits the bikes continue to proffer to our community:

Every innovation from Zero Motorcycles stands as a testament to over 16 years of relentless development and a staggering 165 million miles ridden by our loyal owners. In an industry where every launch from Zero shapes history we are proud to unveil the latest chapters in our legacy.”

– Sam Paschel, Zero Motorcycles CEO (Zero)

What do you think of Zero’s 2024 lineup?

*All media provided by Zero*