EICMA 2023: Suzuki Finally Reveals the Sporty GSX-8R

Remember when the GSX-8S came out and everybody was howling about how it would be so cool if Suzuki slapped fairings on the thing and gave us a next-gen gixxer bike to play with?

Hold on to your pillions because Suzuki has made good on those filings that popped up back in June and September; they’ve listened to their fans, and done just that.

The official debut of the GSX-8R was made today at EICMA 2023 (Hall 22P, Stand A10, if you want to go take a look), with the bike taking after her GSX-8S sibling in more ways than one.

A view of Suzuki's all-new 2024 GSX-8R.

Based on the information published to Suzuki’s website, the House of Hamaamatsu has carried over the following from their popular GSX-8S:

776cc parallel 2-cylinder engine punting out 81.8hp @ 8,500rpm and 57.5lb-ft of torque @ 6,800rpm

Steel tube, backbone style chassis

Dunlop’s Roadsport 2 radial tires (120/70ZR17 front + 180/55ZR17 rear)

ABS-equipped** NISSIN® radial-mounted 4-piston brake calipers with dual 310mm front brake rotors

Rider Aids

Electronics (TFT screen, etc.)

Here, however, is where Suzuki has been smart about tweaking the rest; the GSX-8R’s wind tunnel-tested fairings have been joined by “separate handlebars suitable for sport riding” (Suzuki), while suspension has been moved from KYB units to SHOWA.

An SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) inverted fork with 41mm inner tubes carrying 5.1” / 130mm of travel is aligned with a rear link-type suspension showing off a SHOWA-supplied mono-shock, the same 5.1”/130mm of travel and a very nice cam-style spring preload adjuster.

The whole caboodle has the bike sitting lower, putting aerodynamics at a greater advantage compared to the GSX-8S.

Here’s a list of the GSX-8R’s Features, according to Suzuki:

GSX-8R Feature Description Equipment S.I.R.S (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System) SDMS (Suzuki Drive Mode Selector) Able to choose from 3 different power output characteristics STCS (Suzuki Traction Control System) Limits power output when wheel spin is detected Ride By Wire Bi-Directional Quick Shift System Able to shift up/down without clutch and throttle operation Suzuki Easy Start System Can start engine with one quick press of the button without clutch operation Low RPM Assist Assists smooth launch from start or slow speed Front Suspension SHOWA SFF-BP *2 Instrument Panel 5-inch Color TFT LCD Multi-Information Display Specs Overall L x W x H (mm) 2,155×770×1,135 Wheelbase (mm) 1,465 Ground Clearance (mm) 145 Seat Height (mm) 810 Curb Weight (kg) 205 Tire (front) 120/70ZR17M/C Tubeless Tire (rear) 180/55ZR17M/C Tubeless Engine Type 776cm 3 Liquid-Cooled 4 Cycle Parallel 2-Cylinder DOHC Engine Fuel Tank (L) 14 Fuel Consumption (km/L, WMTC) 23.8 CO 2 Emissions (g/km, WMTC) 99

Expect the new 2024 Suzuki GSX-8S to be available starting sometime in early 2024 at an MSRP of $9,439 USD, with availability coming in the following color schemes:

Metallic Triton Blue (YSF): Sparkling blue with silver logos, accents, and wheels

Metallic Matte Sword Silver (QKA): A muted shine covers the sparkling silver that contrasts red accents, logos, and wheels.

Pearl Ignite Yellow (QZY): Suzuki’s iconic yellow bodywork with silver wheels matching the exposed sub-frame. The black graphics match the black sections of the bodywork.

What do you think of Suzuki’s new 2024 GSX-8R?