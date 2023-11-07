EICMA 2023: Suzuki Finally Reveals the Sporty GSX-8R

Remember when the GSX-8S came out and everybody was howling about how it would be so cool if Suzuki slapped fairings on the thing and gave us a next-gen gixxer bike to play with?
Hold on to your pillions because Suzuki has made good on those filings that popped up back in June and September; they’ve listened to their fans, and done just that.
The official debut of the GSX-8R was made today at EICMA 2023 (Hall 22P, Stand A10, if you want to go take a look), with the bike taking after her GSX-8S sibling in more ways than one.
Based on the information published to Suzuki’s website, the House of Hamaamatsu has carried over the following from their popular GSX-8S:
- 776cc parallel 2-cylinder engine punting out 81.8hp @ 8,500rpm and 57.5lb-ft of torque @ 6,800rpm
- Steel tube, backbone style chassis
- Dunlop’s Roadsport 2 radial tires (120/70ZR17 front + 180/55ZR17 rear)
- ABS-equipped** NISSIN® radial-mounted 4-piston brake calipers with dual 310mm front brake rotors
- Rider Aids
- Electronics (TFT screen, etc.)
Here, however, is where Suzuki has been smart about tweaking the rest; the GSX-8R’s wind tunnel-tested fairings have been joined by “separate handlebars suitable for sport riding” (Suzuki), while suspension has been moved from KYB units to SHOWA.
An SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) inverted fork with 41mm inner tubes carrying 5.1” / 130mm of travel is aligned with a rear link-type suspension showing off a SHOWA-supplied mono-shock, the same 5.1”/130mm of travel and a very nice cam-style spring preload adjuster.
The whole caboodle has the bike sitting lower, putting aerodynamics at a greater advantage compared to the GSX-8S.
Here’s a list of the GSX-8R’s Features, according to Suzuki:
|GSX-8R
|Feature
|Description
|Equipment
|S.I.R.S
(Suzuki Intelligent
Ride System)
|SDMS
(Suzuki Drive Mode Selector)
|Able to choose from 3 different power output characteristics
|STCS
(Suzuki Traction Control System)
|Limits power output when wheel spin is detected
|Ride By Wire
|Bi-Directional Quick Shift System
|Able to shift up/down without clutch and throttle operation
|Suzuki Easy Start System
|Can start engine with one quick press of the button without clutch operation
|Low RPM Assist
|Assists smooth launch from start or slow speed
|Front Suspension
|SHOWA SFF-BP*2
|Instrument Panel
|5-inch Color TFT LCD
Multi-Information Display
|Specs
|Overall L x W x H (mm)
|2,155×770×1,135
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1,465
|Ground Clearance (mm)
|145
|Seat Height (mm)
|810
|Curb Weight (kg)
|205
|Tire (front)
|120/70ZR17M/C Tubeless
|Tire (rear)
|180/55ZR17M/C Tubeless
|Engine Type
|776cm3 Liquid-Cooled 4 Cycle
Parallel 2-Cylinder DOHC Engine
|Fuel Tank (L)
|14
|Fuel Consumption
(km/L, WMTC)
|23.8
|CO2 Emissions
(g/km, WMTC)
|99
Expect the new 2024 Suzuki GSX-8S to be available starting sometime in early 2024 at an MSRP of $9,439 USD, with availability coming in the following color schemes:
- Metallic Triton Blue (YSF): Sparkling blue with silver logos, accents, and wheels
- Metallic Matte Sword Silver (QKA): A muted shine covers the sparkling silver that contrasts red accents, logos, and wheels.
- Pearl Ignite Yellow (QZY): Suzuki’s iconic yellow bodywork with silver wheels matching the exposed sub-frame. The black graphics match the black sections of the bodywork.
What do you think of Suzuki’s new 2024 GSX-8R?