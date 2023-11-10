EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Debuts New Twin-Powered Ninja 500 / SE, Z500 / SE

It’s November, EICMA 2023 ’s in full swing, and Kawasaki has officially lifted the covers on a new twin-cylindered duo: A Ninja 500 / SE for the supersport range and a Z500 / SE for the naked sector.

These new middleweight “twins” carry on the “Z” moniker, the definition of ultimate – and now, Team Green intends to carry forward the same excitement as when the two-stroke, 500cc Mach III broke cover.

According to Kawasaki’s press release, the Ninja 500 and Z500 carry the same engine as that of the new Eliminator (which is available in American markets); as such, the notice of A2 compliance comes with specs rating the bikes to 450cc, or 44.7hp @ 9,000rpm and 31.4lb-ft of yank @ 6,000rpm. This new heart is housed in a narrow trellis chassis, which is dressed in brand new bodywork – the whole kit harkening back to Kawasaki’s 400 platform.

A view of Kawasaki’s new 2024 Z500 / SE. Media provided by Kawasaki.

A wider saddle remains the same 30.9” height for both bikes, and new LED lighting accompanies the neat KIPASS (Kawasaki’s Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System) as well as a High-Grade Full Colour TFT Display for the Ninja 500 and a liquid crystal display (LCD) for the Z500.

Suspension duties are carried forward with a telescopic fork at the front and a Bottom-link Uni-Trak, gas-charged shock with spring preload adjustability at the rear.

A view of Kawasaki’s new 2024 Z500 / SE. Media provided by Kawasaki.

Add Assist & Slipper Clutch, Smartphone Connectivity, ERGO-FIT, Economical Riding Indicator, a USB-C outlet, the obligatory ABS, and semi-floating front disc brakes with the same disc size as the Ninja ZX-14R, and you’ve got a neat ride that promises further perks if it’s the Special Edition (SE) variant.

A view of Kawasaki’s new 2024 Ninja 500 / SE. Media provided by Kawasaki.

Here’s what Kawasaki says you MIGHT get with the SE:

SEKIPASS keyless ignition as standard

Smoke-style instrument panel cover

Radiator screen

Crash sliders

Pillion seat cover

Tank pad & knee grip pads

Large windshield (in clear or smoke) – GENUINE ACCESSORY UNIT

ERGO-FIT high seat (+30 mm) – GENUINE ACCESSORY UNIT

Tank bag – GENUINE ACCESSORY UNIT

Wheel rim tape – GENUINE ACCESSORY UNIT

A view of Kawasaki’s new 2024 Ninja 500 / SE. Media provided by Kawasaki.

We don’t yet know if the Ninja 500 and the Z500 / SE will be available in the US… though if the Eliminator’s expansion across the pond is anything to go by, we’re optimistic.

Expect the Ninja 500 / SE and Z500 / SE to come in the following liveries:

2024 Kawasaki Z500 model liveries:

Z500

Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray (BK1)

Z500 SE

Candy Persimmon Red/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray (RD1)

Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray (GN2)

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 model liveries:

Ninja 500

Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone (BK1)

Ninja 500 SE

Lime Green/Ebony (GN1)

Metallic Matte Dark Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Moondust Gray (GY2)

A view of Kawasaki’s new 2024 Ninja 500 / SE. Media provided by Kawasaki.

What do you think of Kawasaki’s new 500 fleet?