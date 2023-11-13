EICMA 2023: Honda Reveals World-First Tech and Four New Motorcycles

While Ducati saunters about touting yet another EICMA 2023 “Most Beautiful Motorcycle” award, Royal Enfield drops jaws with their new electric Himalayan test bed, and MV Agusta finally reveals the Lucky Explorer 5.5’s older sibling in an “LXP Edi Orioli Edizione Limitata” format, Big Red’s beenoccupied with their own truckload of updates to usher in the 2024 model year.

Details for Honda’s participation at EICMA 2023 included:

Four new bikes

One introduction for the fully-electric 2025 “SC e: Concept”

Two world-first technologies, including the innovative “Honda E-Clutch”

Massive updates to further rev-happy machines in the range

The above successes coast on Honda’s other achievements; apparently, the new 2023 Hornet and Transalp garnered a neat 30% growth in sales… and judging by the peek we’ve all been afforded of the upcoming MY2024, it’s no wonder Honda’s anticipating continued growth with this new four-piece power play:

We continue to enhance and enrich our range with the arrival of the beautiful new CB1000 Hornet, the return of the much-loved CBR600RR and the addition – for the CB650R and CBR650R – of the unique Honda E-Clutch, which marks another world first for Honda.” Alongside this, it’s exciting for us to be introducing the SC e: Concept, which will go into production by 2025, and is a sure-footed next step on the electrification journey for our two-wheeled line-up.” – Tom Gardner, Senior VP, Honda Motor Europe, Ltd. (Honda)

Without further ado, let’s dive into that two-wheeled quartet and see how everything lines up, yeah?

2024 Honda CB1000 Hornet

Honda’s new 2024 CB1000 Hornet. Media provided by Honda.

There’s no better way to start a peek at Honda’s four new bikes than to take a look at the newest big bug herself, the 2024 CB1000 Hornet.

Changes to this big-bore stinger include tweaks to the bike’s 2017 heart/gearbox; now, the new 2024 Honda CB1000 Hornet carries a stronger mid-range yank. The adjustment in torque and pony power is accompanied by a brand new steel twin spar chassis / tubular trellis-style subframe, as well as premium floating duties: A fully-adjustable Showa 41mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) unit, synced up to an equally fantastic Showa Pro-link rear shock.

Dual LEDs sport a compact build, while Throttle By Wire, three Ride Modes, a 5” TFT screen, and Honda RoadSync connectivity guarantee the more modern technological comforts.

2024 Honda CB500 Hornet

Honda’s new 2024 CB500 Hornet. Media provided by Honda.

Honda’s fast-growing swarm of Hornets is complimented by the smallest of the nest, the new 2024 CB500 Hornet.

For this year, the CB500 shows off new aerodynamic perks; two headlight side ducts move air to under the tank for a “linear feel” while the 451cc powerplant shows off 47hp @ 8,600rpm

And 31.7lb-ft @ 6,500rpm.

In other words, Honda’s smallest Hornet is A2-friendly. Woohoo.

Fuel injection has been tweaked for more low-end punt, and the addition of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) adjusts engine power to discourage rear wheel slip.

Suspension is nothing less than a 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD fork and matching rear shock, with dual disc brakes aligned with four-piston calipers.

New LEDs aid in better visuals and the same 5” TFT screen with Honda RoadSync connectivity.

Very nice.

2024 Honda CBR600RR

Honda’s new 2024 CBR600R. Media provided by Honda.

It’s been six whole dang years since the CBR600RR left Big Red’s lineup, and she’s finally back for MY2024.

This year, we’ve got two different power spec charts: The one for Euro5 compliance shows Honda’s new CBR600RR to carry 119hp at 14,250rpm and 46.5lb-ft of torque @ 11,500rpm, while the one destined for the Americas boasts 113hp @ 13,500rpm and 48.7lb-ft of yank @ 11,250rpm (Motorcycle.com).

Regardless of the model that best relates to your region, you can expect further perks in the form of:

Twin-spar aluminium frame with aluminium swingarm

A 41mm Showa Big Piston USD front fork unit mated to a Unit Pro-Link Showa rear shock

Aerodynamic efficiency via MotoGP-inspired winglets

The same a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) found in Honda’s CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, including Throttle By Wire 5 Riding Modes Cornering ABS 9-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) Wheelie Control Rear Lift Control Emergency Stop Signals



To all of this, Honda adds their Electronic Steering Damper as well as an assist/slipper clutch and quickshifter.

We’re expecting this beauty to go for around $13,000-$14,000 USD.

2024 Honda NX500

Honda’s new 2024 NX500. Media provided by Honda.

… or, as some are calling it, the return of the 1988 NX650 Dominator.

This new A2-friendly ADV crossover features a new weight, new yank specs, and new visuals; now, the NX500 clocks in at 432lbs/196kg and features similar fuel injection adjustments as the new CB500 Hornet.

Suspension includes a Showa 41mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD unit showing off a revised spring rate and damping, while LEDs appear to carry the same compact headlight update as the CB500.

New bodywork and the inclusion of HSTC join that same 5” TFT screen and Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity for an interesting addition to Honda’s MY2024 lineup.

Looking forward to trying out this machine and seeing how she compares to the CB500X; what do you think of Honda’s four new bikes?

*All media provided by Honda*