Ducati Will Live Stream Streetfighter V4 Event on March 25

Hear from Ducati Engineers and Technicians

Ducati sent out a press release that let us know on Wednesday 25 at 5:30 pm UK time that the company will host a live stream with their engineers, designers, and technicians. The folks on the live stream are the people behind the new Streetfighter V4. This live stream can be viewed on Ducati.com, Facebook, and YouTube, so you should have no trouble finding it.

Ducati would have without a doubt held a full press event for this if it were not for the Coronavirus. The company has been forced to shut down some production facilities temporarily during the virus outbreak. Those facilities were expected to come back to regular operation after some safety measures had been implemented, but it’s unclear what will happen with the outbreak at this time.

Regardless of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Livestream event should be a fantastic way for the press and consumers to find out a lot more about the unique Streetfighter V4. The bike is a true naked sportbike beast, and there are plenty of questions about the motorcycle at this time. While most of us in the motorcycle press are chomping at the bit to get on one of these machines to ride it, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Ducati wait a bit before putting together an event where that could happen.