Ducati Recalls DesertX Soft Side Pannier Kits

In January of this year, Bologna-based bike brand Ducati received a report that the right bag of their side pannier kit had come into contact with an exhaust for one of their Ducatisti.

The bag may have only melted a bit, but it’s still enough to warrant a recall for the bags dressing Italy’s noted motorcycle marque (and their first purpose-built adventure bike).

According to coverage from RideApart, the fault lies in incorrect installation instructions for the bags, which will be remedied with new, remodeled righthand panniers sent to their riders free of charge.

The notifications to dealerships were set to be doled out between March 22nd and the 29th, and riders will be given a heads up between April 13th and 19th; if you know of anybody that might have need of an early poke, be sure to give them the news for us.

A set of soft side panniers which are being recalled by Ducati. Media sourced from Ducati.

“According to the official Ducati Safety Recall Campaign SRV-RCL-23-001, because this is a worldwide recall, Ducati dealers worldwide will contact the customers who have purchased this kit from them to notify them about the recall,” adds the report.

Not sure who to contact about this sort of stuff?

If you’re in the Northwestern Hemisphere, re (and the recall) recommend you contact Ducati and the NHTSA:

Ducati Customer Service

(Ducati’s campaign number for this recall is SRV-RCL-23-001)

1-888-391-5446

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline/Site

(NHTSA’s number for this campaign is 23E-021)