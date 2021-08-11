Ducati Panigale V4, V4S, V4R Trifecta Approved for Canadian SBK

Look out – Ducati’s Panigale range has just been approved for use in the Canadian Superbike Championship, and both the premier Pro Superbike Feature class and the Amateur Superbike class are to benefit from the homologation.

Alongside the usual run of blather, the Canadian SBK, as we know, carries a specific rule.

That rule states that a superbike can only be used in the Canadian SBK if it weighs 360 lb./163.3 kg or more upon completion of the race and can produce up to 200 pretty ponies from the rear wheel for the Official Series Dynojet dyno.

The Ducati Panigale V4R, V4, and V4S all qualify under this ruleset, so CSBK is about to get a spanking new set of red machines on the track – enough to tickle the beard of any respectable beaver-chewing Canuck.

The Canadian SBK has come a long way from the pioneering days of the late 1970s.

Back then, red racing greats like Marco Mancini, Frank Mrazek, and David Fleming burnt up the track with Ducati 750SS and 900SS models.

Today, the passion for racing is as prevalent as ever – And Jason Chinook, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati North America, couldn’t be more pleased.

“Ducati has a rich racing heritage throughout the world, and it is exciting for us to spread this tradition into Canada by joining the Canadian Superbike series,” says Chinnock.

“Canada has always been a valued market for Ducati globally, and this investment in racing will bring our Ducati owners and fans together to cheer on the teams. We look forward to seeing Ducati teams get back on the track and competing for the championship.”

I can’t wait to see what the Canadian SBK holds for the coming season. Our toques off to the young racers!

