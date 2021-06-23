“Best Motorcycle of 2021” Goes To…

Sound the trumpets and toot the horns – the Ducati Multistrada V4 S has just won a ‘Best Motorcycle of 2021’ award.

The award came via Robb Report, a luxury magazine that set the first-production motorcycle above the rest with their ‘best of the best’ issue, released yesterday.

Robb Report’s award is quoted to “recognize(s) those who stand apart from their peers with exceptional craftsmanship, extraordinary attention to detail, and relentless pursuit of perfection in their field.”

The fact that the V4 S is the first production motorcycle in the world to have advanced radar technology (a front and rear radar system) seems to have made it an easy pick for Robb Report’s ‘two-wheeled product of the year.’

The Ducati Multistrada V4 S began its debut into the motorcycle world with a bang – that bang being the incorporation of an all-new 170 HP Granturismo V4 engine (found in the Panigale V4 superbike), with a delectable advanced aid system managing both Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

Jason Chinnock, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati North America, has said in a statement: “We thank Robb Report for recognizing the Multistrada V4 S as a game-changing motorcycle with its industry-leading technology that advances rider comfort and performance much like the original Multistrada 1200S did in 2010.”

“The Multistrada V4 S is a motorcycle that not only fits a wide variety of terrain but also many types of riders. It is rare that one motorcycle is so well balanced that it satisfies the rational rider with its versatility and reliability, yet does not compromise the visceral experience that a rider would come to expect of a Ducati.”

For more information on the Ducati Multistrada V4, check out Ducati’s website.