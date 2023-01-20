Ducati Island Experience: Ticket Booth is Open!

As if Bologna’s non-stop celebrations aren’t enough, we’re going straight from the MotoGP Triple Crown and beauty bike sales figures to the single largest experience for Ducatisti worldwide: The Ducati Island Experience.

Slotted to take place at the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas from April 14-16, Ducati’s got quite the lineup of to-do’s, including a passive perk: Watching “newly crowned World Champion Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati Corse rider Enea Bastianini battle on their Desmosedici GP machines!”

“Park your Ducati trackside alongside Ducati Island’s home on the Front Straight overlooking the grid and start/finish line,” celebrates Ducati’s coverage on their website.

Ducati’s Island Experience is back – and with it all of the nostalgia and excitement that Bologna’s favorite bike brand has to offer. Media sourced from Ducati.

“Cheer on the team from your grandstand seat, take your Ducati for a lap of the Circuit and enjoy a light ‘Taste of Italy’ sampling of Italian antipasti served by Ducati senior managers.”

Here’s a list of the particulars, according to that same coverage:

3-Day Grandstand Ticket in the Main Grandstand or Turn 1

Exclusive Ducati Only parking at Ducati Island (subject to available space)

Access to Ducati Caffè Hospitality unit for authentic Italian espresso

“Taste of Italy” small plate appetizer of authentic Italian antipasti (Sunday)

Exclusive Ducati welcome gift

Exclusive Ducati Only Parade Lap (must ride a Ducati to participate)

Complimentary gear check

Q & A session with Pecco and Bastianini

Will you be at the Ducati Island Experience for 2023? If you’ve been i the past, what was your experience?

Will you be at the Ducati Island Experience for 2023? If you've been i the past, what was your experience?