Ducati Has a Special Scrambler 1100 Called the Club Italia

A Beautiful Scrambler

The Ducati Style Center and the Scuderia Club Italia teamed up to make the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Club Italia. The bike will be a limited series, and not many will be made. According to Motociclismo, the bike will be sold exclusively to members of the club.

Scuderia Club Italia is a is an enthusiast club that is designed to bring admirers of historic sports cars and bikes together. This isn’t the first time the club has collaborated with Ducati. In 1995, there was a collaboration that made the Ducati Monster 900 Club Italia.

The Scrambler 1100 Club Italia continues this tradition. The bike is based on the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro but obviously modified. There’s a red leather seat with the Club Italia logo on it, a metallic blue tank with red accents, aluminum fenders with tri-color print, and spoked wheels. There’s a number plate for each one of the motorcycles. The bike also gets titanium silencers, a billet aluminum gas cap, and a headlight cage.

For every bike that sells, Ducati will donate 500 Euros to fighting COVID-19. This is a cool limited edition motorcycle and it is likely to become a serious collector’s item.