Ducati Continues Partnership with Utility Brand Diadora

When it comes to the nitty-gritties of riding, we can all be tough on our gear – let alone the harder stuff for basic bike maintenance that requires the extra dregs hanging in the back closet.

Ducati’s Lenovo Team is more than aware of this little fact of moto-life – which is why they’re jazzed to have Diadora once again as the technical partner and official supplier for this year.

“Diadora will provide clothing, accessories, and footwear for all occasions during the championship – starting from travel and representation, covering all activities on the track, to equipping the technical team with workwear through its Utility brand,” comments Ducati’s press release.

The workwear for the Lenovo Team will purportedly include polo shirts, shirts, t-shirts, sweaters, rucksacks, jackets, and travel bags, alongside a neat, customized version of Diadora’s top running shoe, the Blushield Volo (red for the occasion, obviously) – and best yet, Ducatisti around the world will be able to have access to the collection.

“We are very happy to have Diadora alongside us once again – a prestigious partner with a proud Italian identity,” enthuses Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding.

“Like Ducati, passion and performance represent the pillars of Diadora’s identity. A relationship that involves not only the Racing team but also the whole company, with products in line with the Ducati brand.”

“Thanks to a partnership based on Italian identity, shared values, and the constant search for excellence which distinguishes the two brands, Diadora once again becomes a leader in motorsports alongside Ducati Corse,” adds Enrico Moretti Polegato, the President of Diadora.

“The agreement extends over several years, allowing our heritage brands to develop products together – products that are both highly technological and stylish, fully able to contribute to the success of the Team.”

We look forward to seeing the results of this continued partnership.

*Media sourced from Ducati’s press release*