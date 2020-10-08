Documents Reveal Suzuki has a SV650 and V-Strom 650 for 2021

Meeting Euro 5 Compliance

Suzuki announced a few of the models in its lineup for 2021, but the company has far from announced its full lineup. With that said, new documents reveal that the SV650 and the V-Strom 650 will return in 2021.

These two bikes were somewhat in question due to the fact that the SV650 had not been updated to meet Euro 5 emissions. The V-Storm 650 had already been updated for BS6-compliance, but Suzuki hadn’t said whether or not things were on track for 2021.

Still, this documentation spotted by The Bike Social and Moto.it, is not an official confirmation from the company itself. With that said, I’d assume, Suzuki will update its websites soon.

Both bikes will come to 2021 with some minor updates to their engines for emission’s sake. This will have a small drop of a couple horsepower and add a pound or two. These changes are necessary to keep the bikes alive, so they’re fine compromises.

Both the SV650 and the V-Strom 650 are great bikes and tend to sell well for Suzuki in various markets around the world. This makes them obvious choices for updates. However, Suzuki cut a lot of models from its lineup, so we were waiting with somewhat baited breath as to what the company would do. It’s nice to see these models return for the 2021 model year.