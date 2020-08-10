Deals We Love This Week: Up to 60% Off Select Helmets

Get a Good Lid for Less

There’s still a lot of riding season left, and if you need a good helmet still, then you’re in luck. There are some seriously good deals at Revzilla right now. Revzilla is offering up to 60 percent on select helmets. That means you can get yourself a heck of a good deal on a lid.

I dug through the best deals on helmets and you can see my top five picks below. There are several other helmets that are heavily discounted, too. Here’s a link to all of the sale helmets if you don’t like my selections below.

Street & Steel Brighton Inferno Helmet

Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $39.97 (60% Off)

The Street & Steel Brighton Inferno Helmet is a good retro-styled three-quarter helmet for a super reasonable price. The helmet offers a hi-tech injection-molded polycarbonate shell, rubber all-round trim, chrome insert, double D-ring retention system, diamond-quilted leather-look lining with a vintage finish, and it’s also DOT approved. The helmet features a 60 percent discount, and that means you’ll save $60.

Bell Star MIPS Torsion Helmet

Regular Price: $529.95, Sale Price: $249.99 (53% Off)

Looking for something a little more modern? Check out the Bell Star MIPS Torsion Helmet. This helmet features aTri-Matrix composite shell, MIPS energy management system, six shell and six EPS sizes, X-Static XT2 silver liner, Panovision face shield with Class 1 optics, eyewear friendly, integrated speaker pockets, and DOT and Snell 2015 approval. Right now it’s 53 percent off, which will save you about $280.

Sena Cavalry Helmet

Regular Price: $349.00, Sale Price: $174.50 (50% Off)

The Sena Cavalry is a great helmet if you want an open face lid, but you also want to have a Bluetooth communicator. The helmet features fiberglass composite helmet shell, D-ring retention system, DOT certification, and ear pads. The Bluetooth communicator features Bluetooth 4.1, active noise canceling, built-in intercom, and a radio. The helmet comes at a 50 percent discount right now, which will save you $175.

Scorpion EXO-R420 Techno Helmet

Regular Price: $159.95, Sale Price: $79.98 (50% Off)

The Scorpion EXO-R420 is another good full-face helmet. This one is on the less expensive side to begin with, and with the 50 percent discount on this helmet, you’ll save an additional $60. The EXO-R420 has an advanced LG polycarbonate shell, Ellip-Tec II Ratchet System, 100% UV protected face shield, removable and washable KwikWick II anti-microbial fabric liner, neck roll, speaker pockets, two shell sizes, and DOT and SNELL 2015.

Schuberth E1 Guardian Helmet

Regular Price: $849.00, Sale Price: $349.99 (59% Off)

The Schuberth E1 Guardian Helmet is only available in the smaller sizes, but the helmet is so darn good, I had to include it. The helmet features a unique S.T.R.O.N.G. fiberglass material for the shell, specially optimized EPS foam, COOLMAX pad system, antibacterial liner, EasyChange visor, Pinlock visor, and DOT and ECE approval. The helmet is offered at a 59 percent discount, which will save you about $500.