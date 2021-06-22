Deals We Love This Week: Mesh Jackets Up To 31% Off

New Mesh Jackets Added to Markdowns

Don’t become tempted to ride without gear this summer due to the heat. Pick yourself a mesh jacket that will keep you cool while giving you the protection found in a motorcycle jacket.

Today we check out some of the great deals Revzilla just added to their list of recent markdowns. My top picks can be seen below but if you’d like to see more for yourself, click here.

Klim Induction Jacket



Regular Price: $349.99, Sale Price: $259.99 (26% Off)

The Klim Karbonite is a daily, two-season, mesh jacket that can hold its own on the street. It will keep you cool with the vast amount of ventilation it has to offer. Sporting heavy-duty 840D textile and D30 armor on the elbows and shoulders, the Karbonite jacket will provide you with protection should you need it. This abrasion-resistant jacket is 26 percent off, which will save you $90.

Alpinestars Leonis Drystar Jacket





Regular Price: $249.95, Sale Price: $219.95 (12% Off)

The Alpinestars Leonis Drystar Jacket is a sharp-looking two-season riding jacket. It comes with tons of adjustability ensuring the fit is perfect every time. Ample mesh panels provide all of the ventilation needed for those ultra-hot summer days. The jacket also comes with CE level 2 armor in the elbow and shoulder areas to assist during impacts. Right now it is 12 percent off, saving you $30 on this sporty mesh jacket.

Dainese Sauris D-Dry Jacket



Regular Price: $449.95, Sale Price: $314.97 (30% Off)

The Dainese Sauris D-Dry Jacket is a two-season jacket that is perfect for warm weather riding. Premium Cordura is found in all of the high-impact areas providing great abrasion resistance. It looks fantastic like most Dainese jackets do but is missing some crucial adjustability features found in most motorcycle jackets. Get a size that fits you out of the box and you can grab an awesome deal saving yourself almost $135 at the same time.

Alpinestars Calabasas Air Women’s Jacket



Regular Price: $169.95, Sale Price: $152.96 (10% Off)

The Calabasas Air Jacket from Alpinestars comes to the scene casually styled while providing top-notch airflow and protection. The back, front, and inner sleeves are made of high tensile mesh to protect against heat soak often found on hot days in traffic. The elbows and shoulders are inclusive of Nucleon Flex Plus formed armor to give you the protection while looking great in this sub $200 summer jacket. Right now it is 10 percent off, saving you about $17.

Klim Adventure Rally Air Jacket

Regular Price: $1299.99, Sale Price: $899.99 (31% Off)

The Klim Adventure Rally Air Jacket is the perfect addition to any adventurer’s wardrobe. It provides the protection found in the most quality jackets, but it comes with the pockets needed for a cross-country trek. Paired with the Gore-Tex Over-shell Jacket, it will equip you with the versatility you need for both hot and cold climates. By snagging this deal now, you will save yourself a whopping $400.

