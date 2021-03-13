Deals We Love This Week: Up to 20% Off SIDI Boots

Some of the Best Boots in the Biz

SIDI boots are often quite good, and if you get a chance to buy some at a discounted price, you should probably seriously consider them. The company’s motorcycle footwear is no joke.

Right now Revzilla is offering up to 20 percent off various pairs of SIDI boots. If you want to see all of the boots that are currently on sale, then you should click here. Otherwise, I’ve pulled together a shortlist of my favorites. I tried to focus on the best boots and the best discounts.

SIDI X-3 Enduro Boots

Regular Price: $374.99, Sale Price: $299.99 (20% Off)

The SIDI X-3 Enduro Boots are a great pair of, you guessed it, enduro riding boots. They feature laminated Technomicro water-resistant chassis, slim non-bootie design, single Flex System for rotational control, nylon insole, tongue-in-groove style protection panels, malleolus plastic guard, protective plastic toe cap, shock resistant heel, removable arch support, inner heat shield, replaceable cam-lock buckle system with memory straps, Davos enduro sole, and replaceable bolt-on parts. At 20 percent off, you’ll save $75.

SIDI ST Air Boots

Regular Price: $345.00, Sale Price: $276.00 (20% Off)

The SIDI ST Air Boots are a great option for sportbike riders. The boots feature patented and trademarked SIDI Vertebra System that protects the chilies tendon, thermoplastic resin ankle protection, replaceable sliders, composite inner sole, removable arch support nylon shin selector plate, perforated lorica outer construction, double stitched in all high-stress areas, bolt-on parts, dual compound sole, DuPont polymer toe shift pad, Teflon treated nylon lining, replaceable shock absorbing heel cup, padded achilles area, external ankle support, and a cam-lock buckle system. The boots are 20 percent off, which will save you about $69.

SIDI Canyon Gore-Tex Boots

Regular Price: $324.99, Sale Price: $292.49 (10% Off)

Although 10 percent off isn’t very much, the SIDI Canyon Gore-Tex Boots are worth buying at full price, so any discount you can get is worth it. The boots feature full-grain microfiber, contrasting texture upper, Gore-Tex waterproof membrane, Velcro closure system, micro-adjustable strap system, full-length inner gaiter, rigid nylon innersole, removable arch support, internal heel protection, internal ankle protection, internal toe protection, and a bonded non-slip lug sole.

SIDI Aria Gore-Tex Boots

Regular Price: $274.99, Sale Price: $247.49 (10% Off)

The SIDI Aria GTX Boots are another great option. These boots come with a Cordura TPU and Technomicro outer construction, nylon inner sole, encapsulated heel cup, internal toe cup, internally padded shin plate, double-stitched high-stress areas, DuPont polymer toe shift pad, Velcro zipper closure system, non-slip sole, reflective panel, internal protective ankle ball pads, and CE certification. The boots are currently 10 percent off, which means you save $27.50.

SIDI Performer Mid Boots

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $159.99 (20% Off)

The Sidi Performer Mid Boots feature Technomicro shell construction, abrasion-resistant Cambrelle liner, internal inner and outer ankle protective reinforcement cups, fully encapsulated heel cup, articulated padded arch panel for maximum comfort, Teflon treated nylon lining, malleolus guard with closed-cell foam padding, nylon inner sole with removable arch support pad, double-stitched high-stress areas, and DuPont polymer toe shift pad. The boots are 20 percent off so you’ll save roughly $40.