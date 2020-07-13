Deals We Love This Week: Top-Notch Helmets Priced $200 or Less

This Happens When They Take Half Off

I love getting new helmets, but I sure hate paying for them, and I’m betting you feel the same way. So, if you feel you need or would like a good helmet this riding season, now might be the time to buy one. Revzilla is offering 50 percent off select helmets, and that puts the following helmets under the $200 mark.

Just to be clear, there’s a reason that Revzilla has discounted these so heavily. The retailer likely has had these for a while and doesn’t have every size available. However, if you can fit one of the remaining sizes, and you want a really nice, new helmet, then the following lids, won’t steer you wrong.

LS2 Citation Carbon Helmet

Regular Price: $399.98 , Sale Price: $199.99 (50% Off)

If you want a good full-face helmet with a carbon fiber shell for less, then you need the LS2 Citation Carbon Helmet. The shell to the helmet comes in three different sizes. The helmet also gets a drop-down sun visor, a removable and washable interior liner, breath deflector, vents at the bow and the chin, neck roll, and emergency-release cheek pads. The helmet’s 50 percent off discount will save you $200.

Bell Eliminator Outlaw Helmet

Regular Price: $399.95 , Sale Price: $199.99 (50% Off)

The Bell Eliminator is one of my favorite helmets on sale right now. The helmet offers a kind of retro style with modern construction. This version of it is under the $200 mark thanks to the sale. The helmet features a fiberglass shell that comes in three shell sizes and five EPS sizes. It also gets an anti-bacterial liner that’s removable, contoured cheek pads, recessed speaker pockets, and a magnefusion strap minder. It’s eyeglasses compatible and the helmet can be fitted with a peak visor (sold separately). The helmet is 50 percent off, and that means you’ll save about $200.

Scorpion EXO-T510 Tarmac Helmet

Regular Price: $239.95 , Sale Price: $119.98 (50% Off)

The Scorpion EXO T510 Tarmac helmet is another great option and one that you can get for an excellent price. The helmet features a polycarbonate shell, SpeedView SunVisor with three positions, AirFit Liner Inflation System, KwikWick II Liner Fabric anti-microbial fabric, a specially tuned ventilation system, and a five-year warranty. The helmet is 50 percent off right now, which means you’ll save $120.

Scorpion EXO-R420 Techno Helmet

Regular Price: $159.95 , Sale Price: $79.98 (50% Off)

The Scorpion EXO R 430 Techno helmet is another great option if you’re into Scorpion lids. The helmet features a polycarbonate shell, EPS liner, Ellip-Tec II Ratchet System for the face shield, removable and washable KwikWick II anti-microbial fabric liner, neck roll, specially tuned ventilation system, speaker pockets, and SNELL 2015 certification. The helmet is 50 percent off, which means you’ll save about $80.

Scorpion EXO-GT3000 Sync Helmet

Regular Price: $369,95 , Sale Price: $184.98 (50% Off)

The last helmet I’ll discuss is the Scorpion EXO GT3000. This helmet is another option from Scorpion, but this one’s a modular. It features Scorpion’s TCT-Ultra advanced composite shell that comes in three sizes, a no-fog face shield, retractable sun visor, AirFit liner inflation system, KwikWick 3 anti-microbial liner, a high-quality ventilation system, speaker pockets, and a five-year warranty. The helmet is now 50 percent off, so you’ll save $185.