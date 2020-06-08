Deals We Love This Week: Summer Jackets Up to 44% Off

Keep Your Cool With These Sales

Summer is here. You know what that means, right? It’s time to have a good jacket is made of mesh and designed to move as much air as possible around your body. I know there are a lot of guys that choose to ride with just a t-shirt in the summer months but don’t. It’s not worth the road rash if you go down.

I’ve found that summer jackets do a remarkably good job of keeping you cool at speed. They also do a good job of keeping to sun off your skin, which means you stay cooler overall. I prefer to ride with a jacket in the hot summer months, and the below jackets offer good summer coverage for less.

BILT Techno Jacket

Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $99.99 (44% Off)

The BILT Techno Jacket is a killer jacket for the money. You get Techno mesh body material with 600D reinforced panels, Velcro adjustment, neoprene collar, zippered front pockets, reflective piping, CE removable armor in the shoulders and elbows, removable foam back pad, and a removable quilted liner. The jacket is currently 44 percent off, which means you can save around $80.

BILT Blaze 2 Jacket

Regular Price: $109.99, Sale Price: $89.99 (18% Off)

Another good option for a super reasonable price is the BILT Blaze 2 Jacket. This jacket offers a mesh shell with 600D fabric, reflective details, a pocket for a back protector, zippered cuffs, neoprene collar, hook and loop waist adjustment, YKK zippers, zippered pockets inside and out, and CE shoulders and elbows. The jacket is currently 18 percent off, which means you’ll save $20.

REAX Alta Mesh Jacket

Regular Price: $219.00, Sale Price: $179.00 (18% Off)

The REAX Alta Mesh Jacket features a durable mesh polyester material with 600D fabric with 980 ballistic fabric for reinforcements, CE armor in the shoulders and elbows, a pocket for a back protector, a waterproof liner, adjustable waist, zippered cuffs, interior and exterior pockets, reflective highlights, YKK zippers, and a two-year warranty. The jacket is 18 percent off right now. That means you’ll save around $40.

Sedici Federico Jacket

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $119.99 (20% Off)

The Sedici Federico Jacket is another good option for a variety of riders. The jacket features high-tensile mesh material with 600D panels for reinforcements, adjustable waist tabs, hook and loop wrist closure, detachable satin liner, interior and exterior liners, and CE elbow and shoulder armor. The jacket is 20 percent off at this point and that will save you about $30.

Sedici Marco Mesh Waterproof Jacket

Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $139.99 (22% Off)

The Sedici Marco Mesh Waterproof jacket is an adventure jacket with a low price tag and a lot of value. The jacket features mesh material with 450D reinforcement, an inner liner that’s waterproof, reflective details, several ventilation panels, zippered pockets, a pocket for a back protector, hook and loop waist adjusters, and CE level 2 armor in the shoulders and elbows. The jacket is currently 22 percent off, which will save you $40.