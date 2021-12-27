Deals we Love this Week: Select Motorcycle Jackets Up to 50% Off

The new year is almost here, and that means riding season is only a couple of months away (for most of North America and Europe, anyway). Restocking on gear is always a good idea before you take that first spring ride—and this week, Revzilla has some awesome deals on jackets to get you started.

These jackets come from some of the best brand names in the biz, and you won’t find markdowns like this every day. See our top picks below, or check ’em out on Revzilla here.

Select Men’s Motorcycle Jackets Up to 50% Off

BMW EnduroGuard Jacket

Regular Price: $949.00, Sale Price: $599.00 (37% Off)

It’s tough; it’s comfortable; it’s waterproof—it’s the BMW EnduroGuard Jacket, and if you want a jacket that pretty much does it all, it’s hard to dispute that this one fits the bill. Not only do you get CE level 2 armor in the elbows, shoulders, and back, but this jacket also features ceraspace material at the elbows to provide extra protection in a slide. Plus, you get strategically-placed stretch zones to improve the fit, reflective print for added visibility, wind guards, and so much more. That’s German engineering for ya.

There’s also a women’s version of this excellent jacket currently on sale at Revzilla. Check it out here.

BILT Techno Jacket



Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $99.97 (44% Off)

If you’re stocking up on jackets for summer riding, you can’t go wrong with this offering from BILT. This high-quality mesh offering provides excellent abrasion resistance with 600D polymers reinforcing the elbows and shoulders, but also breathes easily—thanks to the Ultra-flow Techno mesh used in its construction. It’s also got reflective piping throughout the body to keep you visible at night, and a removable quilted liner for riding on those cooler nights.

This jacket comes in a women’s version too, which has all the same great features. Check it out here.

Tour Master Sonora Air 2.0 Jacket



Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $99.99 (50% Off)

You want a jacket that will hold up under harsh riding conditions? Then you want the Tour Master Sonora Air 2.0 Jacket, which strikes a perfect balance between rugged, comfortable, and stylish. With 600D Carbolex and Armor-Link mesh in the body, this lightweight and breathable garment also features CE level one armor in the shoulders and elbows. There’s even space for a back pad if you want to make sure you’re covered in all the right places.

Select Women’s Motorcycle Jackets Up to 50% Off

Dainese Air Tourer Tex Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $299.95, Sale Price: $239.96 (20% Off)

Want to stay comfortable during your spring and summer rides without sacrificing protection? This jacket from Dainese might be just what you’re looking for. Built from Cordura fabric and breathable heavy-duty mesh, this jacket also features CE armor at the elbows and shoulders to provide impact protection in key areas. You can add a back protector as well—although you’ll need to purchase that separately.

BILT Techno Hi-Vis Women’s Jacket



Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $99.97 (44% Off)

One step up in terms of visibility from the women’s BILT Techno jacket mentioned above, this version is designed to make you the most visible thing on the road, no matter what time of day or night you go riding. It’s full of brightly-coloured fabric, reflective piping, and the same protective materials that come in its darker and more masculine siblings. It’s also just as breathable, thanks to the Ultra-flow Techno mesh materials used for the body.

