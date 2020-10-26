Deals We Love This Week: Select Arai Helmets Up to 50% Off

Get Yourself an Arai

Helmets are a big part of what we focus on here at Web Bike World, and when a brand like Arai has some excellent helmets go on sale, then I feel like I need to showcase these Arai lids so that you can pick them up.

Arai isn’t the only brand that is currently on sale at Revzilla, and if you want to see all the helmets that are on closeout or marked down, click here. If you want to see the best Arai lids that are up to 50 percent off, then you should keep scrolling. I’ve highlighted the five best below.

Arai DT-X Helmet

Regular Price: $589.95-$599.95, Sale Price: $399.99 (32% Off)

The Arai DT-X Helmet is a legendary helmet that’s high quality and ready to protect you on the road or track. The helmet features a VAS Shield System, VAS Shield Latch System, PB-SCLC Shell, Eco Pure Liner, and tons of additional features, including 5mm peel away cheek pads and liner, an excellent ventilation system. The helmet is Snell 2015 and DOT approve. The DT-X Helmet is 32 percent off, which will save you about $200.

Arai DT-X Pace Helmet

Regular Price: $729.95, Sale Price: $399.99 (45% Off)

If you like the DT-X Helmet and everything that comes with it, but you can’t stand the solid color, then there are plenty of great graphics packages on them. The DT-X Pace Helmet is one of them. It’s a racing-inspired graphic that looks great and actually helps the helmet look more aggressive and dynamic. The helmet is 45 percent off, so you’ll save a whopping $330.

Arai XC-W Gold Wing Helmet

Regular Price: $679.95, Sale Price: $339.99 (50% Off)

Another great motorcycle helmet, the Arai XC-W Gold Wing is a fantastic one. This open-face helmet comes with a simple and smooth organic shape that Arai is known for. The helmet also comes with an adjustable peak, cheek pads similar to full-face helmets, speaker pockets, side cowl exhausts, TDF-3 front vents and DDL-4 exhaust vents, and a neck roll. The helmet is also currently 50 percent off, so you’ll save $340.

Arai Signet-X Gamma Helmet

Regular Price: $829.95, Sale Price: $499.99 (40% Off)

Another fantastic full-face helmet is the Arai Signet. Right now Revzilla has one for sale with the Gamma graphic. While only the extra-small size is available, if you have a small head, this is a fantastic lid to own. The helmet features VAS Shield System, VAS Shield Latch System, PB-SCLSC shell, Eco-Pure liner, and a VAS V MV shield. The helmet also features 5 mm peel-away cheek pads and Snell 2015 and DOT approval. The helmet has a 40 percent discount right now, which would save you $330.

Arai Signet-X Finish Helmet

Regular Price: $829.95, Sale Price: $499.99 (40% Off)

If you like the Signet, but you don’t like the Gamma graphic, then you need to check out this version of the Signet with the Finish graphic. This helmet, too, is only available in extra small, meaning you’ll need to have a small head to fit it. If you do have a small head then, you’ll be able to score a heck of a good helmet at a very good price. This lid comes with a 40 percent discount, and that means you’ll save $330.