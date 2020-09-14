Deals We Love This Week: Riding Jackets 50% Off or More

Get a Good Deal on a Good Jacket This Week

For many of us, riding season is still going strong, and that means if you haven’t upgraded this season, you could probably use some new motorcycle gear. Also, if you’re riding season is already done, then you should be looking for good deals for next year. Revzilla has some really good deals on jackets right now.

Every week I do my best to do a sales roundup for motorcycle gear, and this week, the jackets caught my eye. There are some really nice jackets at more than 50 percent off. Check out my top picks below. If you want to see all jackets that are 50 percent off or more, click here.

Olympia Alpha Jacket

Regular Price: $299.99, Sale Price: $149.50 (50% Off)

The Olympia Alpha jacket is a great jacket with a traditional military-inspired four-pocket design. The jacket features outer shell construction with 500D Cordura fabric, airflow mesh panels, waterproof insulated removable rain jacket, CE armor in the elbows, shoulders, and back. There’s also cool mesh airflow lining, neoprene framed collar, 3M Scotchlite reflective piping, and seven storage pockets. The jacket is offered at 50 percent off right now. This means you’ll save $150

Scorpion EXO Yuma Jacket

Regular Price: $289.95 – $304.95, Sale Price: $144.97 – 152.47 (50% Off)

The Scorpion Yuma jacket is designed to keep you comfortable no matter how hot the weather gets. The jacket features 500D nylon material for the main body with 1680D nylon abrasion zones. There are also large panels of 600D heavy-duty polyester. The jacket features safety seams, numerous pockets, adjustment on the waist and sleeves, CE Level 2 certified Sas-Tec armor in the elbows and shoulders, and a foam back protector. The jacket gets reflective material, YKK zippers, an internal waterproof liner, two inner pockets, full-sleeve AirGuard waterproof liner that’s removable, and a leather collar. At 50 percent off, you’ll save about $152.

Street & Steel Richmond Jacket

Regular Price: $349.99, Sale Price: $159.97 (54% Off)

The Street & Steel Richmond jacket is a killer leather jacket that offers a lot for a super reasonable price. You get drum dyed leather CORE construction, brushed cotton liner for comfort, removable CE-approved shoulder and elbow protection, a dual-density spine protector, expansion zippers, and pants attachment. There’s also a dedicated goggles pocket. The only downside is that Revzilla only has 2XL in stock. At a whopping 54 percent off, you’ll save around $190.

Roland Sands Duro Perforated Jacket – Ranger

Regular Price: $350.00, Sale Price: $140.00 (60% Off)

The Roland Sands Duro Perforated Jacket is another good jacket. It offers a classic perforated waxed cotton design with a snap collar. The sleeves are pre-curved and there’s a dropped back to make the jacket comfortable while riding. There’s also YKK zippers, adjustment at the waist, a Cool Core mesh liner, several pockets, CE level 1 armor in the elbows and shoulders, and space for a back protector, which is sold separately. Right now, the jacket is 60 percent off, which means you’ll save $210. The only bad thing is Revzilla only has the Large and 3XL in stock right now.

Spidi Evorider Perforated Leather Jacket

Regular Price: $559.90, Sale Price: $268.00 (52% Off)

The Spidi Evorider Perforated Leather Jacket is a killer jacket designed for canyon carving. Revzilla has one that is slightly blemished but seriously discounted. If the 52 size fits you, then you’ll be able to get a hell of a deal on this jacket. The jacket features 1.1mm to 1.3mm perforated cowhide leather, Force Tech inserts in the elbows, Warrior back protector, external sliders on the shoulders, space for a chest protector (sold separately), adjustable waist, and a zipper and snaps for connecting pants. The 52 percent discount will save you $292.