Deals We Love This Week: Open Face Helmets Up to 33% Off

Open Face Lids on Sale Look Pretty Good

I advocate for a full-face lid over an open-face helmet. However, I can recognize that some riders prefer an open-lid. I even like to wear one from time to time. It’s not as safe, but it’s certainly still a viable option for a rider. So, every once in a while I like to look at the open-face helmets for sale and see what’s available at what price.

When I did this recently, I noticed that Revzilla has some pretty good deals on open-face helmets, so I thought I’d list a few of my favorites. If you want to see all of the open-face helmets on sale, click here. If you want to see my picks, keep scrolling.

LS2 Spitfire Skull Rider Helmet

Regular Price: $119.98, Sale Price: $79.99 (33% Off)

The LS2 Spitfire Helmet is a helmet with a lightweight shell, a built-in drop-down inner sun shield, comfort padding, hypoallergenic breathable materials, and a good ventilation system. The Spitfire with the Skull Rider Helmet graphic is a perfect option for the cruiser rider who’s into the whole skulls thing. This particular lid comes in at 33 percent off right now, which will save you around $40.

Bell Riot Boost Helmet

Regular Price: $149.95, Sale Price: $99.99 (33% Off)

The Bell Riot Helmet is one of my favorite open-face helmets out there. This helmet has a face shield that’s large enough to cover your entire face. It’s essentially a Custom 500. The helmet offers a low-profile shell that comes in five shell sizes and EPS sizes, padded chin strap, D-ring closure, and anti-bacterial interior. The face-shield is an anti-fog and anti-scratch. The helmet has a 33 percent discount right now and that will save you about $50.

Scorpion Belfast Helmet

Regular Price: $209.95, Sale Price: $129.99 (38% Off)

The Scorpion Belfast is the company’s take on the classic open-face lid. The helmet features a fiberglass shell, a retractable and interchangeable internal SpeedView sun visor, Nappa leather accents, and plush hand-stitched liner. The helmet features three shell sizes and a DOT rating. The helmet comes with a 38 percent discount right now, and that will save you around $80.

Biltwell Bonanza Helmet

Regular Price: $99.95, Sale Price: $69.99 (30% Off)

The Biltwell Bonanza helmet brings the classic helmet open-face style to a lower price point. The helmet features an EPS inner shell, a diamond-stitched interior that’s removable, open-cell padding, neck wrap with a D-ring closure, rubber or chrome accent edging, and DOT approval. The helmet features a 30 percent discount right now. It will save you about $30.

Bell Custom 500 Pulse Helmet

Regular Price: $125.95, Sale Price: $100.76 (20% Off)

The Bell Custom 500 Helmet is the standard for open face helmets. The Pulse graphic is a retro-inspired open-face helmet that features five shell sizes and EPS sizes, a five-snap pattern for aftermarket shields and visors, padded chin strap with D-ring closure, and a five-year warranty and DOT approval. The helmet comes with a 20 percent discount, which will save you about $25.