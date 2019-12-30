Deals We Love This Week: Helmet Closeout Sales From Revzilla

The Year is Coming to an End

With 2020 coming to an end, Revzilla has plenty of gear to get rid of, and that means there are some very good deals out there should you be in the market for a new motorcycle helmet.

There are tons of helmets marked down right now. Some of them are only available in one or two sizes, some are available in all sizes. If you want to see all of the helmets included in the company’s end of the year closeout sales, then click here. If you’re interested in my top picks, keep scrolling.

Sena Momentum Lite Bluetooth-Integrated Helmet

Regular Price: $399.99, Sale Price: $319.20 (20% Off)

The Sena Momentum Lite Bluetooth-Integrated Helmet is a unique helmet with Bluetooth built-in. It has a composite fiberglass shell that comes in two sizes, multi-density EPS, Pinlock ready face-shield, a removable and washable quick-dry liner, and DOT approval. The built-in comm system features Bluetooth 4.1, a 27-hour talk time, and 2.5-hour charge time. The helmet comes with a 20 percent discount right now, which will save you about $80.

Bilt Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet

Regular Price: $299.99, Sale Price: $239.99 (20% Off)

The Bilt Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet is another helmet that comes equipped with a Sena comm unit. The helmet features a Sena DWO-5 Bluetooth v3.0 system. It’s a universal system with up to eight hours of talk time built in. The helmet itself features an internal drop-down sun visor, polycarbonate shell, several intake and exhaust vents, and a fully removable liner and chin deflector. The helmet also comes with a 20 percent discount, which will save you $60.

Biltwell Gringo S Helmet

Regular Price: $199.95, Sale Price: $119.99 (40% Off)

Looking for a retro-style helmet that offers full-face protection? The Biltwell Gringo S is the helmet for you. This helmet features an injection-molded ABS shell with a hand-painted finish, EPS inner liner, hand-sewn interior liner that’s removable, BioFoam chin pad, and DOT approval. The helmet comes with a 40 percent discount, which will save you about $80.

Scorpion EXO-AT950 Neocon Helmet

Regular Price: $289.95, Sale Price: $199.99 (31% Off)

The Scorpion EXO-AT950 Neocon Helmet is an adventure touring motorcycle helmet. It’s a lid that’s designed to be comfortable both on the road and off the beaten path. The helmet features an Advanced LG Polycarbonate shell, multi-layer EPS, plenty of intake and exhaust vents, a unique ratcheting face shield that’s anti-fog, KwikWick II anti-microbial liner, flip-up modular chin bar, and DOT approval. The helmet comes with a 31 percent discount, so you’ll save about $90.

Schuberth C4 Helmet

Regular Price: $749.00, Sale Price: $349.99 (53% Off)

The Schuberth C4 Helmet is a top-quality helmet. There are newer helmets out there, but the C4 is still a killer helmet. It features an aerodynamically designed shell made of fiberglass, one-touch integrated sun visor, ShinyTex interior that’s removable, multi-channel ventilation system, pre-installed speaker and microphone, Plug & Play prepared for the new SC1 communication system, and DOT certification. The helmet comes with a 53 percent discount, saving you about $400.