Deals We Love This Week: Great Jackets up to 50% Off

A Variety of Brands

I try to keep an eye out for good deals each and every week, and this week there are some seriously good deals on motorcycle jackets in Revzilla’s weekly deal roundup. The deals range from 20 percent off to 50 percent off. That translates to somewhere between $46 and $180 off, depending on the jacket.

If you’re in need of a good motorcycle jacket, then now might be a great time to buy one. These deals are a part of Revzilla’s weekly deals, which means they won’t likely stay on sale forever. While some of them might move into the sales portion of the retailer’s inventory permanently, others might sell out or not be on sale with quite as high of numbers. With all that in mind, let’s take a look at these five jackets.

Olympia Alpha Jacket

Regular Price: $299.99, Sale Price: $149.50 (50% Off)

The Olympia Alpha jacket features an outer shell that’s constructed in 500D Cordura fabric with mesh panels, a waterproof Thermolite liner that can also be worn on the outside, and a removable CE armor in the shoulders, elbows, and back. There’s also a mesh liner, comfort neoprene collar, 3M Scotchlite reflective piping, and seven pockets. The jacket is currently 50 percent off, which will save you $150.

Icon Automag 2 Stealth Jacket

Regular Price: $235.00, Sale Price: $189.00 (20% Off)

The Icon Automag 2 Stealth Jacket is another great option. It features a durable textile chassis, vented cuffs, ballistic nylon panels, front and back vents, and D3O CE certified armor in the elbows, shoulders, and back. There’s also a removable insulated liner. The jacket has Icon’s sport fit, which just basically means it’s kind of form-fitting. Right now it’s 20 percent off, which means that you will save $46.

Scorpion EXO Ravin Jacket

Regular Price: $599.95, Sale Price: $299.98 (50% Off)

If you need a good leather jacket, the Scorpion Ravin Jacket is the way to go. This jacket features premium, perforated and non-perforated top-grain leather, Exo-Stitch safety seams, perforated panels for airflow, and Sas-Tec CE Level 2 armor in the elbows, shoulders, and back. There are also phantom black NightVis reflective panels, accordion stretch panels, removable and washable EverHeat insulated liner, dual adjustable waist belts, YKK zippers, internal and external pockets, and a jacket-to-pants zipper. The jacket is currently 50 percent off, which means you’ll save about $300.

Merlin Kingstone Wax Jacket

Regular Price: $379.00, Sale Price: $303.20 (20% Off)

The Merlin Kingstone Wax Jacket features waxed cotton made by Halley Stevensons of Dundee, Scotland. It also features a removable 125g thermal liner, Reissa waterproof and breathable drop membrane, CE approved Safetech armor in shoulders and elbows, a pocket for an optional back protector, YKK zippers, multiple pockets, a hood that stores in the collar, and adjustable cuffs. At 20 percent off, you’ll save around $76.

BMW Double R Jacket

Regular Price: $599.00, Sale Price: $420.00 (30% Off)

Last, but certainly not least, we have the BMW Double R Jacket. This jacket features abrasion-resistant cowhide, removable NPL protectors on shoulders and elbows, a pocket for a back protector, a double front zipper as AirVent system, multiple pockets inside and out, an adjustable waist, collar with a snap-button, sleeve vents, and a regular fit. The jacket is currently 30 percent off, which means you’ll save about $180.