Deals We Love This Week: Fantastic Gloves on Sale This Week

Protect Your Hands For Less

Every week I look at the deals that are out there and then find the gear that’s both good and available at a good price. This week when I was looking I started noticing several good pairs of gloves at lower prices, so I thought it worth it to round up some of the best ones.

Below you’ll find five pairs of good gloves at good discounts. If you don’t see what you’re looking for below, consider checking out all of the gloves on sale at Revzilla.

Roland Sands Rourke Gloves

Regular Price: $75.00, Sale Price: $40.00 (47% Off)

The Roland Sands Design Rourke Gloves take the idea of the classic leather motorcycle glove and modernize it. The gloves will look good pretty much anywhere but provide modern protection when you need it. These gloves feature cowhide leather, tricot lining, pre-curved fingers for comfort, touchscreen compatible fingers, flex materials at the knuckles, and Velcro wrist closure. With 47 percent off, you’ll save about $35.

BILT Sprint Gloves

Regular Price: $49.99, Sale Price: $29.99 (40% Off)

BILT gear isn’t the fanciest gear out there, but the gear is effective. These BILT Sprint Gloves are a perfect example of this. The gloves feature short-cuff design, leather construction, pre-curved sport fit, leather palm with a suede overlays, thermo-set molded air-flow knuckles, rubber molded finger vents, and pull-through hook-and-loop wrist strap. The gloves are currently 40 percent off, so you’ll save about $20.

Rukka Argosaurus Gore-Tex X-Trafit Gloves

Regular Price: $279.00, Sale Price: $209.00 (25% Off)

Want some full cuff gloves? Then the Rukka Argosaurus GTX X-Trafit Gloves are perfect for you. These gloves feature leather construction, Gore-Tex X-Trafit technology, fully-waterproof and windproof construction while still offering some breathability, knuckle protection, palm slider protection, ventilation on fingers and knuckles, and a face shield wiper on the left thumb. The gloves are offered with a 25 percent discount right now and that means you’ll save around $70.

Alpinestars SMX 2 Air Carbon Gloves

Regular Price: $79.95, Sale Price: $49.98 (37% Off)

The Alpinestars S-MX 2 Air Carbon Gloves are another great option. These gloves offer a multi-panel main shell construction of leather and 3D mesh. There are also synthetic suede reinforcements, ergonomically shaped carbon knuckle guards, TPR inserts on the back of the hand, EVA foam panels on thumb, touchscreen compatible index fingertip and thumb tip, and neoprene wrist cuffs and Velcro closures. These gloves are offered at a 37 percent discount right now, and that means you’ll save around $30.

Dainese 4 Stroke EVO Gloves

Regular Price: $219.95, Sale Price: $159.95 (27% Off)

The Dainese 4 Stroke EVO Gloves offer a whole lot for the price. These gloves are certified to CE category II. They provide composite inserts in stainless steel and thermoplastic resin on the knuckles and back of the hand. There is also distortion control for the little finger, thermoplastic and polyurethane on the palm and cuff, elastic inserts for comfort, cowhide leather, goatskin palm with reinforcements, and perforations for airflow. These gloves are offered at 27 percent off, and that means you’ll save $60.