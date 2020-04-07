Deals We Love This Week: Discounted Helmets, Jackets, and Gloves to Start Your Riding Season

Some Deals Up to and Even Over 50%

I missed a couple of times of reporting on the best deals out there, but now I’m back at it and what a week to come back to showcase to all of you the best deals out there at the moment. Revzilla seems to be clearing out products to make room for a lot of new stuff and it’s slashing prices pretty heavily.

The company is likely also doing this to combat the impact of the Coronavirus on its business, but in the end, it doesn’t matter why the company is doing it. You benefit if you’re in the market for some new gear. Revzilla is offering more than 50 percent off on select products. This is only for a few products, but the company is offering excellent deals. I’ve pulled together a list of my five favorites below.

First Manufacturing Turbine Jacket

Regular Price: $249.99-269.99, Sale Price: $125.00-145.00 (50% Off)

First up, we have the First Manufacturing Turbine Jacket. This sleek leather jacket is good for warm days and cool ones. The jacket is pretty simple and features perforated naked cowhide, a snap mandarin collar, vented chest pockets, grommets under each arm, two bottom zipper pockets, and a zipper opening on either sleeve. There’s a permanent mesh liner, and pockets for additional armor.

Arai DT-X Pace Helmet

Regular Price: $729.95, Sale Price: $399.99 (45% Off)

The Arai DT-X might not be the most recent lid from the company, but that doesn’t keep it from being a darn good helmet to have on your noggin when riding. The helmet has Arai’s peripherally belted super complex laminate construction for the shell, EPS under that, and a Eco Pure fully removable liner. There’s also a Pinlock-ready face shield and several vents for airflow. The helmet comes DOT and Snell 2015 rated.

Bell Eliminator Outlaw Helmet

Regular Price: $399.95, Sale Price: $199.99 (50% Off)

The Bell Eliminator Outlaw helmet is one of my favorites out there. It pays homage to automotive racing, but it’s designed for motorcyclists. The helmet features a fiberglass composite shell, three different shell sizes, five different EPS sizes a Pinlock-ready face shield, an anti-bacterial liner, contoured cheek pads, recessed speaker pockets, Magnefusion strap, and an optional peak visor. The helmet also comes DOT and ECE rated.

Shift Whit3 Label Air Gloves

Regular Price: $9.99, Sale Price: $19.96 (50% Off)

The Shift Whit3 Label gear is great if you’re looking for some minimal protection. The gloves feature a simple construction with top-quality graphics. The gloves offer a single layer of material, padded Clarino palm and thumb reinforcement, pre-curved fingers, silicone fingertips for even more control while on the bike. You’re not getting anything special here, but then what did you expect from a pair of gloves that costs less than $10?

Scorpion Bixby Gloves

Regular Price: $79.95, Sale Price: $39.95 (50% Off)

The Scorpion Bixby Gloves offer up more protection than the Shift gloves shown above. They also feature top-grain goatskin leather, some padding on the back of the hand and palm, leather overlay on the grip area, accordion stretch panels at the wrist and fingers, stretch elastic, hook-and-loop closure at the wrist, reinforced and padded palm, pre-curved and ergonomic fit, and Kwik Touch touchscreen capability.