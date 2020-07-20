Deals We Love This Week: Dainese Gloves Up to 44% Off

Make Sure Your Hands are Protected and Comfy

Other than a helmet, gloves might be the most important piece of gear you can wear. Your hands are rather delicate, and they will always be one of the first things to touch the ground if you go down. People have a natural inclination to try to catch themselves when they fall. While gloves are going to guarantee you won’t still hurt your hands in an accident, they can go a long way to keeping your fingers straight and your skin intact.

With all that in mind, I thought it smart this week to point out some killer deals on gloves, and Dainese stood out to me the most. The company offers fantastic gloves in most cases, and there are some notable discounts on gloves at Revzilla this week. So, let’s dive into my top picks.

Dainese Carbon D1 Long Gloves (Women’s and Men’s)

Regular Price: $179.95, Sale Price: $134.95 (25% Off)

Looking for some good full-gauntlet style leather gloves that will keep you safe and comfortable no matter where or when you ride? The Dainese Carbon D1 Long Gloves are it. They feature sheepskin and goatskin leather, soft inserts, accordion panels on the fingers, hard protectors on the knuckles elastic at the wrist, a full gauntlet with an adjustable strap, suede palm, reinforcements in key areas, and CE certification. The gloves are currently 25 percent off, which means you’ll save $45.

Dainese X-Run Gloves

Regular Price: $159.95, Sale Price: $89.97 (44% Off)

If you want a short-cuff design, then the Dainese X-Run Gloves are a good idea. These gloves offer Ergo-Tek knuckles, CE certification, cowhide leather construction, Spandura fabric, suede palm, pre-curved fingers, reinforcements in key areas, elastic inserts, an adjustable strap, and perforations for airflow. The gloves come with a 44 percent discount right now, which means you’ll save $70.

Dainese Druid Long D1 Gloves

Regular Price: $229.95, Sale Price: $169.95 (26% Off)

Just a heads up about these gloves, Revzilla only has XL left right now, but if you have some XL hands, then you can score a killer deal. The Dainese Druid Long D1 gloves come with a full-gauntlet design made primarily of leather. There are accordion stretch panels, hard material on the knuckles, a suede palm small palm slider, adjustable strap, soft inserts, and CE certification. At 26 percent off, you’ll save around $60.

Dainese Pelle72 Gloves

Regular Price: $119.95, Sale Price: $101.96 (15% Off)

The Dainese Pelle72 Gloves combine classic styling with modern construction, giving you a short cuff glove that’s focused on both style and protection. The gloves feature a goatskin leather construction, super soft palm, reinforced palm, soft inserts on the knuckles, an adjustable strap at the wrist, aramid fiber stitching, and CE certification. The gloves are 15 percent off, which means you’ll save $18.

Dainese Carbon Short D1 Gloves

Regular Price: $159.95, Sale Price: $119.95 (25% Off)

Last but not least, I’ve listed the Dainese Carbon Short D1 Gloves. These gloves offer advanced short cuff design. The construction is mostly leather with micro-elastic elasticated inserts, neoprene cuff, and goatskin reinforcements. The gloves also feature a suede palm, polyurethane protection on joints and fingers, anti-distortion control on the pinky finger, and CE certification. They are 25 percent off right now, which means you can save $40.