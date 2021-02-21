Deals We Love This Week: Closeout Deals on Klim Gear

Big Markdowns on the Best Klim Gear

Klim is one of those brands that I always try not to buy full price. The company makes expensive gear, but dang is most of it some really nice stuff.

That’s why when I saw the Revzilla deal on Klim closeouts I got a little giddy. There are some really great deals out there right now on Klim’s merchandise. I’ve pulled my favorites and listed them below, but if you’d like to see all of the closeout deals on Klim gear from Revzilla, click here.

Klim Kodiak Jacket

Regular Price: $999.99, Sale Price: $719.99 (28% Off)

The Kodiak Jacket from Klim offers a Gore-Tex Pro Shell, perforations on the shoulders, YKK zippers, spacer mesh chest protection, numerous pockets, 3M Scotchlite reflective material, snapback collar, internal kidney belt, and Level 2 CE-rated D3O in the elbows, shoulders, and back. The jacket is currently 28 percent off, and you’ll save $310.

Klim Kodiak Pants

Regular Price: $749.99, Sale Price: $539.99 (28% Off)

The lower half counterpart to the jacket above, the Klim Kodiak Pants have many of the same features. They come with a Gore-Tex Pro shell, perforated overlays, YKK zippers, D3O CE Level 2 rated armor in the hips and knees, Poron XRD tailbone protector, 3M Scotchlite reflective material, jacket-to-pant connection, and removable Klim suspenders included. The pants are 28 percent off, and you’ll save $230.

Klim Dakar Pro Gloves

Regular Price: $69.99, Sale Price: $49.99 (29% Off)

The Klim Dakar Pro Gloves are a great pair of gloves to have. They offer a goatskin and stretch-woven-material construction, leather on the palm, Poron XRD palm and knuckle protection, TPU reinforcements, 3M Scotchlite reflective material, and Klim-engineered rider grip articulation. At 29 percent off, you’ll save $20.

Klim Vented Socks

Regular Price: $19.99, Sale Price: $14.99 (25% Off)

A good base layer is of extreme importance. That’s why these socks are on this list. These socks feature breathable moisture-wicking CoolMax materials, padding in key areas, and terry knit for comfort padding at ankle, heel, forefoot and sole. They also offer above calf height for comfort and protection against knee pads/knee braces. They’re 25 percent off right now, which will save you $5.

Klim Hardanger Riding Suit

Regular Price: $1,299.99, Sale Price: $929.99 (28% Off)

The Klim Hardanger Riding Suit is one of the better one-piece riding suits out there. It features a Gore-Tex 3 Layer construction, 750D Cordura material, Klim Tek Pak lock system, 3M Scotchlite reflective material, plenty of venting, tons of pockets, and D3O armor in the shoulders, elbows, hips, knees, and back. The suit is 28 percent off, so you’ll save $420.