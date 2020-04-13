Deals We Love This Week: Bluetooth Headsets up to 50% Off

Some Good Comm Deals

Every week I go through the deals that are out there on motorcycle gear and I pull the best ones. This week, Revzilla reached out via email the discuss the deal it had on the Sena 20S EVO Bluetooth Headset, which is profiled below. That got me wondering what other deals the company was offering on Bluetooth headsets.

What I found is that there are plenty of great Bluetooth headsets out there right now that you can consider. None of them are as wonderfully discounted as the Sena 20S, but you can still get a pretty good deal on some of them. Below you’ll find the Sena 20S deal and some others that I pulled from the site.

Sena 20S EVO Bluetooth Headset With Slim Speakers

Regular Price: $299.00, Sale Price: $149.50 (50% Off)

The Sena 20S EVO Bluetooth Headset is one of the better options out there if you’re looking to add a comm unit to your helmet. It features Bluetooth 4.1, an integrated shark fin antenna, Bluetooth module communication system, audio multitasking advanced audio management, advanced wind noise cancellation, bike-to-bike conferencing, built-in FM radio, intuitive voice prompts, and remote control support. The system will intercom up to 1.2 miles, talk time is 13 hours, and standby time is 10 days. The comm unit is currently 50 percent off, which will save you about $150.

Cardo PackTalk Slim JBL Headset

Regular Price: $339.95, Sale Price: $288.96 (15% Off)

The Cardo Packtalk Slim is one of those Bluetooth comm units that you simply shouldn’t overlook. Yes, it’s a bit of a pricey option, but it delivers. The unit features a waterproof and dustproof design, a super-slim control unit, full 15-way bike-to-bike conferencing at a range of up to one mile (groups may span five miles), Cardo Gateway for non-Cardo headsets, two Bluetooth channels, built-in FM radio, customizable voice control technology, customizable speaker volume control with ambient noise levels, and Cardo Smartset app for Android and Apple products. The headset also offers JBL speakers and up to 13 hours of talk time.

Sena SMH10 Bluetooth Headset

Regular Price: $209.00, Sale Price: $150.48 (28% Off)

The Sena SMH109 Bluetooth Headset isn’t as high-tech or new as the options above, but it is still a very good unit and it’s been put through its paces by thousands of riders. The headset features a universal intercom, HD voice recording (compatible with a GoPro or Sena Prism Bluetooth Action Camera), jog dial, advanced noise control, voice prompts, and wind noise reduction. The SMH109 is good for 12 hours of talk time and 10 days of standby time. It takes 2.5 hours to charge. The system is currently 28 percent off, which will save you $59.

Interphone Tour Bluetooth Intercom

Regular Price: $304.95, Sale Price: $243.96 (20% Off)

The interphone Tour Bluetooth Intercom is the top-of-the-line intercom from the company. It features noise dependent volume control, dual volume adjustment, FM radio with eight-station presets, a smartphone app for Apple and Android products, speed dial, voice commands, music streaming, song sharing for rider and passenger, intercom with other headsets for up to a mile, auto-reconnect for the intercom, and connection for up to four bikes. The headset is also waterproof, offers up to 15 hours of talk time, and up to 1,000 hours of standby time. Charge six hours of talk time in just 20 minutes. With a 20 percent discount, you’ll save about $61.

Cardo PackTalk BOLD JBL Headset

Regular Price: $339.95, Sale Price: $288.96 (15% Off)

The Cardo Packtalk Bold is similar to the Slim version shown above. It offers some superb JBL speakers, up to 13 hours of talk time, and a week of stand-by. The system comes with basically all of the other features discussed for the Slim version of the headset. It’s all just packaged in a different way. This unique packaging is preferable to some people. The good news? You can get this at 15 percent off, which will save you around $51.