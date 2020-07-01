Deals We Love This Week: 4th of July Deals Are Already Here

Get Massive Discounts on All Sorts of Gear

So, I was going to write this on Monday, but I knew 4th of July deals would be coming down the pipe so I waited for the email from Revzilla, which came to me last night, and boy, do they have some good Independence Day deals for all of us.

You cans shop all of the 4th of July deals on the website by clicking here. If however, you want to see my top picks, then you should keep on scrolling down. I’d highly suggest looking at my recommendations because I think they’re good ones, but I’d also suggest heading over to check out all of the deals for Independence Day. The company is discounting gear of all sorts and a lot of motorcycle parts heavily, and if you need something, now is the time to get it.

First Manufacturing Born Free USA Vest

Regular Price: $189.99-$209.99, Sale Price: $142.49-$162.49 (25% Off)

This is an appropriate choice. Personally, I don’t wear a vest, but what’s more 4th of July appropriate than a vest with an American flag as a liner. This vest features naked cowhide leather, club-style with banded collar, covered snaps, seven pockets in-total, single back panel, satin lining, and black stitching. The vest is currently 25 percent off, which means you can save around $48.

Cortech Standard Riding Jeans

Regular Price: $124.99, Sale Price: $99.99 (20% Off)

These Cortech Standard Riding Jeans might just look like any other pair of casual jeans, but they come backed to protect you in a crash. The jeans feature a standard five-pocket design, but they offer 14oz 100% cotton denim, DuPont Kevlar lining, relaxed fit in the seat and thighs with a straight cut, YKK zippers, and pockets for hip and knee armor (sold separately). At 20 percent off the regular price, you’ll save about $25.

Sena 20S EVO Bluetooth Headset With Slim Speakers

Regular Price: $299.00, Sale Price: $179.40 (40% Off)

Want to get a really nice Bluetooth comm unit for your helmet from Sena for less? Then you should check out this deal on the Sena 20S with slim speakers. The 20S comes offers 4.1 Bluetooth, shark fin antenna, audio multitasking, advanced noise control, bike-to-bike intercom, built-in radio, HD audio, 13 hours of talk time, 10 days of standby time, 8 to 10 hours of radio time, a boom microphone and slim HD audio speakers. At 40 percent off the original price, you’ll save a whopping $120 right now.

Sena Cavalry Helmet

Regular Price: $349.00, Sale Price: $174.50 (50% Off)

The Sena Cavalry is a killer half helmet with a built-in Sena Bluetooth communication headset. The helmet features a fiberglass shell, a low-profile visor, D-ring chin strap closure, removable interior. The Bluetooth communication unit features 4.1 Bluetooth technology, advanced noise control, wind noise control, built-in radio, intercom ability with up to four riders, and some ear pads. At 50 percent off, you’ll save about $175.

BILT Techno Jacket

Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $99.99 (44% Off)

I’m not a huge fan of all Bilt Gear, but I will say the Techno Jacket from the brand seems to be pretty good. The jacket is designed for summer riding and should move plenty of air. It’s made of a mesh material and features 600 denier reinforcements in certain areas. It has adjustments on the sleeves and at the waist, a neoprene collar, high-visibility accents, CE approved armor in the shoulders and elbows, foam back pad, quilted and removable liner.