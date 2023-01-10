Deal of the Week: Waterproof Motorcycle Gloves Over 30% Off

Your fingers are likely the first parts of your body that will feel miserable if you’re riding through cold and wet weather, so it makes sense to invest in a solid pair of waterproof riding gloves. Fortunately, with RevZilla’s generous markdowns on some of the best, doing so won’t cost you much.

Check out all gloves on sale at RevZilla here, or browse our list of the best below.

Select Men’s Moto Gloves Over 30% Off

Merlin Ranton Waxed Gloves

Regular Price: $99.00, Sale Price: $69.00 (30% Off)

Short gloves with classic styling and a waterproof, breathable Hipora membrane. Palm impact protectors and reinforced knuckles help you avoid skinning or breaking your hands in an accident. Made from waxed cotton and leather.

BILT Storm Waterproof Gloves

Regular Price: $39.99, Sale Price: $15.97 (60% Off)

Full leather palms and reinforced areas on a tough textile outer make these gloves one of the more durable options at their modest price point, and touchscreen-capable thumbs and fingers add convenience as well.

Held Chikara Gore-Tex Gloves

Regular Price: $299.00, Sale Price: $179.49 (40% Off)

Goatskin leather for the uppers and kangaroo leather on the palms make this a tough glove, while a Gore-Tex membrane keeps your hand warm inside. Leather stretch panels between the thumbs and forefingers help you keep a comfortable grip on the bars, and the leather on the fingers is designed to work with smartphone screens.

Richa Sonar GTX Gloves

Regular Price: $139.99, Sale Price: $97.99 (30% Off)

Overlaid knuckle protectors up the safety factor in these textile gloves, along with reinforced palms. Meanwhile, reflective detailing helps you stay visible in low-light conditions, and breathable Gore-Tex stops your hands from getting soaked.

Richa Hurricane GTX Gloves

Regular Price: $164.99, Sale Price: $115.49 (30% Off)

Made from a combination of goatskin and Cordura stretch fabric, these gloves also pack CE-approved knuckle protectors and D30 impact protectors in the palms. A seriously good glove with a versatile enough appearance to suit all rider types.

Select Women’s Moto Gloves Over 30% Off

Oxford Convoy 2.0 Women’s Gloves

Regular Price: $49.95, Sale Price: $34.97 (30% Off)

Light on branding, but packed with features. The Rainseal Tech liner is fully waterproof, and a suede visor wipe helps you keep the droplets out of your field of vision, too. With leather palms for abrasion resistance and pre-curved fingers to help you keep your grip, this is awesome value for under $35.

Check it out at RevZilla