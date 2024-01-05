Deal of the Week: Up to 60% Off Select Closeouts

The new year is off to a killer start at RevZilla—with prices slashed so much you’d think they were the tires of a sport bike parked in front of the wrong biker bar. Here’s a list of some of the best closeouts we found this week (and there were a lot to choose from—see RevZilla’s full list of closeouts here).

Helmets Up to 60% Off

AGV Pista GP RR Laguna Seca 2005 Helmet

Regular Price: $1699.95, Sale Price: $699.95 (59% Off)

You never see deals like this on helmets this good. Made from carbon fiber and meeting FIM racing homologation standards, this top-tier lid also features innovative vent placement for maximum airflow, AGV’s patented visor-lock system, and a face shield that provides optimal protection while offering the largest possible view.

Bell Bullitt Gold Flake Helmet

Regular Price: $439.95, Sale Price: $279.99 (36% Off)

If you’re looking for something great-looking that won’t cost an arm and a leg, this offering from Bell fits the bill. Low on frills but high in style, the Bullitt draws inspo from 1960s racing culture and uses a tough fiber-composite shell with a multi-density EPS liner and a micro-suede lining. Other color options are also on sale, including Candy Red.

Riding Jackets Up to 60% Off

REV’IT Nova Jacket

Regular Price: $649.99, Sale Price: $299.99 (54% Off)

Old school charm meets modern functionality in this vintage-inspired rig, which includes Seesmart CE Level I armor in the shoulders and elbows with room for a spine protector in the back as well. It also features a detachable thermal liner for comfort in varying climates.

REV’IT Clare Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $549.99, Sale Price: $199.99 (64% Off)

REV’IT has an even better deal in store for the ladies this week, with a riding jacket made from buffalo leather that offers all the same protective elements of the men’s jacket above: CE Level I shoulder and elbow protectors, room for a back pad, and a thermal liner that snaps in and out so you can enjoy it in different seasons.

Riding Boots & Shoes Up to 60% Off

Dainese Axial Gore-Tex Boots

Regular Price: $699.95, Sale Price: $279.97 (60% Off)

Built for the track but supremely useful on the streets as well, these boots use the brand’s signature D-Axial system to protect your ankles, tough D-Stone textiles for abrasion-resistance, and Gore-Tex for waterproof climate control.

Dainese York Air Shoes

Regular Price: $199.95, Sale Price: $99.95 (50% Off)

Light and low-profile, these shoes still offer plenty of protection for street riders. They come with rigid ankle inserts, stiff rubber soles, a gear-shifter guard, and are certified to CE Category II – EN 13634 Standard.