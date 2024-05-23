Deal of the Week: Up to 60% Off At RevZilla’s Memorial Day Sale

RevZilla’s Memorial Day Sale is on, and you’ll find some of the best motorcycle gear around up to 60% off right now. We put the pieces we’d spring for on the list below—or you can explore the whole sale here.

Riding Jackets on Sale for Memorial Day

REAX Whitman Riding Shirt

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $99.97 (50% Off)

A warm wool-and-polyester blend makes this riding shirt warm, while Axial AX2 Air CE Level 2 armor on the shoulders and elbows helps keep you safe from impact damage. A 140GSM aramid knit fully lines the body and arms to add some slide protection as well.

Dainese D-Air Long Sleeve Smart Airbag Jacket

Regular Price: $899.95, Sale Price: $629.96 (30% Off)

D-air airbag technology uses seven sensors to analyze data at 1,000 times per second so that this jacket deploys the instant you need it—while a ventilated and breathable chassis keeps you comfortable. You also get CE Level 2 shoulder and elbow armor for good measure, plus waterproofing for the sensors so you can wear it in a range of different conditions.

Street & Steel Athena Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $299.99, Sale Price: $249.99 (17% Off)

Not the biggest markdown on this list—but a jacket that provides substantial value at any price. It’s made from natural drum dyed leather on the exterior with CE rated armor at the elbows and shoulders, plus it sports perforated panels on the torso to help regulate airflow. You even get a removable thermal liner for those cooler riding days!

Helmets on Sale for Memorial Day

Shoei RF-1400 Helmet

Regular Price: $619.99-689.99, Sale Price: $557.99-620.99 (10% Off)

One of the best full-face helmets available at its price point—full stop. It’s quiet, aerodynamic, and well-ventilated (I know this firsthand because I own one—it’s the best helmet in my collection by far). It’s also the lightest SNELL-approved Shoei helmet in its most recent lineup. Enjoy the track.

Shoei Neotec 2 Helmet

Regular Price: $799.99, Sale Price: $599.99 (25% Off)

Okay, both helmets on this list are from Shoei, but this one’s a modular helmet instead of a full-face—and it also rules. Exhaust outlets to balance the upper air intake vents? Yes. Noise isolating cheek pads to reduce turbulence and keep things quiet? Yes. A 360 Pivot Locking System to secure the chin bar in the down locked position? Yes. For good measure, it’s designed to integrate easily with the Sena SRL Communication System too. You’re welcome.