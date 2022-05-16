Deal of the Week: Up to 50% Off Select Icon Products

Icon is a brand that lives up to its name, making high-quality, unmistakably stylish gear for all kinds of motorcycle riders. And this week, RevZilla’s offering up to 50% off on some of their best products.

As usual, we’ve listed our favorite pieces below and provided a short write-up for each. Check out our picks, and see the rest here.

Icon Motorcycle Helmets Up to 50% Off

Icon Airfoam Sacrosanct Helmet

Regular Price: $225.00, Sale Price: $134.99 (40% Off)

The comfort and features of a touring helmet with track-level performance—the Airfoam helmet does it all and makes it look good. Taking the best parts of both the Airframe Pro and the well-appointed Airflite, this helmet features internal airflow geometry, a removable molded breath-deflector, a fog-free Icon Optics rapid-release face shield, and tons of other perks. It also meets or exceeds DOT FMVSS 218 (US), ECE 22-05 (EUROPE), and PSC (JAPAN) helmet safety standards. Plus, you can get it in this killer Lycan design if you want something a bit more—uh, wild—than the version pictured above.

Icon Airmada Wildchild Helmet

Regular Price: $275.00, Sale Price: $137.50 (50% Off)

The sleek, swept lines on this helmet make it look fast as hell, even when it’s just sitting on your shelf or resting on the ground next to your bike. This middleweight helmet offers tons of venting for comfort on warmer days and comes with a go-vent switch for superior airflow control. It meets or exceeds DOT FMVSS 218 (US ), ECE 22-05 (EUROPE), SAI AS1698 (AUSTRALIA), and SG (JAPAN) safety and testing standards and is available in 4 different shell sizes.

This one comes in the devilishly striking Azrael color scheme as well, if the version above isn’t to your liking.

Icon Airflite Pleasuredome 3 Helmet

Regular Price: $290.00, Sale Price: $229.99 (21% Off)

An already-aggressive looking helmet made even meaner by the design painted on it, this helmet looks incredible no matter what kind of bike you’ve got between your legs but provides plenty of comfort and safety as well. A fog-free inner sun shield helps you maintain your vision in a range of conditions, while a recessed twin-channel supervent cooling system ensures you’ll stay cool no matter how hot it gets outside. It meets or exceeds DOT FMVSS 218 (US), ECE 22-05 (EUROPE), SAI AS1698 (AUSTRALIA), and SG (JAPAN) safety and testing standards and provides tons of protection via its injection-molded polycarbonate shell.

Icon Motorcycle Jackets Up to 22% Off

Icon Overlord Women’s Leather Jacket

Regular Price: $320.00, Sale Price: $250.00 (22% Off)

Looking for an aggressive women’s jacket to match the Icon Airflite above? Look no further. The tailored torso and pre-curved arms on this jacket provide an incredibly sleek, streamlined appearance, while the thick cowhide leather its made from offers excellent slide protection. It comes with removable D30 armor in the shoulders, back, and elbows as well.

Icon Overlord SB2 CE Serpecant Jacket

Regular Price: $200.00, Sale Price: $160.00 (20% Off)

A durable textile chassis offers you plenty of abrasion resistance, while removable D30 armor in the back, elbows, and shoulders provides impact protection for key joints. Meanwhile, the sublimated snake graphic on the front lets motorists around you know that sometimes a good offence is the best defence—they might be tempted to give you a little more room on the road while you’re wearing this one.

Icon 1000 MH1000 Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $275.00, Sale Price: $220.00 (20% Off)

A durable textile construction with smartly-placed leather accents keeps this jacket tough and stylish. D30 armor in the back, elbows, and shoulders rounds out the protective features, while a removable insulated liner also gives you plenty of comfort in regions or seasons prone to fluctuating temperatures.

Icon Motorcycle Boots & Gloves Up to 40% Off

Icon 1000 Varial Boots

Regular Price: $150.00, Sale Price: $90.00 (40% Off)

A fresh, clean look that would look at home on the basketball court—if one look at the features on these boots didn’t make it obvious that they’re built for riding. You get full-grain leather construction with D30 ankle inserts (and a strap for closure that prevents dangly bits from getting caught up in the heavy machinery you’re riding). Ballin’.

Icon Automag 2 Gloves

Regular Price: $80.00, Sale Price: $50.00 (38% Off)

A combination of goatskin, D30 molecular armor, and accordion flex material make these gloves both tough and comfortable to wear while riding. The palms are reinforced with suede for slide protection without compromising tactile feedback, and fused TPR knuckles keep your vital joints covered. They’re even touchscreen compatible—so you can feel good swiping right on these.

Also available in a women’s version.

