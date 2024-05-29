Deal of the Week: Up to 50% Off Gloves & Boots at RevZilla’s Memorial Day Sale

RevZilla’s Memorial Day Sale has been extended—and we’ve got details on even more deals for you. This time around, we’re focused on boots and gloves so you can protect your digits from the rugged road.

You know how this works. Explore all gloves and boots on sale here, or read on to see which one’s we’d buy.

Riding Boots On Sale

REAX Tasker Waterproof Boots

Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $149.99 (17% Off)

The markdown may not be as large as some of the others on this list, but these boots are worth it at any price. Not only are they protected on the outside by oiled full grain leather, but they also have a moisture-wicking liner on the inside to make sure your feet stay dry. With a reinforced heel and toe box, a high-traction lug sole, and a few other features, these end up offering serious bang for buck and looking great to boot.

TCX Comp EVO 2 Michelin Boots

Regular Price: $499.99-549.99, Sale Price: $384.99 (30% Off)

Professional-level protection for track days or trail riding. That’s what you get here, thanks to an upper made from high wear-resistant micro fiber, plus a PU frame and adjustable shin plate. With a Michelin Hybrid MX sole designed to resist heavy wear, and a Double Flex Control System to prevent torsion injuries, these are some of the most robust boots in their class.

Merlin Adana D3O Boots

Regular Price: $279.00, Sale Price: $167.40 (40% Off)

Premium cowhide leather gives these boots an unmistakable air of quality while providing significant slide protection, and you get a Merlin-exclusive Hipora Triple liner for breathable waterproofing on the inside as well. But that’s not all—they also come loaded with D3O impact protectors and a reinforced footbed with an EVA sole. Talk about tough.

Riding Gloves On Sale

Street & Steel Heavy Metal Gloves

Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $69.99 (30% Off)

Depending on how your tastes run, these are either the coolest-looking gloves ever or leftover costume pieces from a W.A.S.P. tour back in the 80s (or both). But they mean serious business—you get cowhide leather with double layers to reinforce the palms and grips, plus flat rivet sliders in key impact zones to protect your bones. Get ready to ride “Harder, Faster” with total confidence.

Dainese Carbon 4 Women’s Gloves

Regular Price: $199.95, Sale Price: $159.96 (20% Off)

Full women’s gauntlet gloves with track-level protection and street-ready comfort features. You get a carbon fiber knuckle guard across the back of each hand, leather reinforced impact zones, polyurethane sliders on the palms, and more.