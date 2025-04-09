NORU Hakken Adventure Jacket and Pants: Built for Every Terrain, Designed for Every Ride

Adventure riders know that the right gear isn’t just about protection; it’s about performance, adaptability, and comfort, no matter where the journey takes you.

Seeing as it can be a bit of a toughie to find all three perks in one place, we want to share the NORU Hakken Adventure Series – gear designed to chase the horizon in peak summer style!

Hakken Adventure Waterproof Jacket & Pants: Ready for the Elements

When adventure demands gear that stands up to unpredictable weather, the Hakken Adventure Waterproof Jacket and Pants are built to deliver.

Available in Waterproof and Mesh variants, the Hakken Adventure Jacket and Pants are engineered with protection, ventilation, and versatility in mind. Featuring a water and abrasion-resistant polyester outer shell, these pieces are extremely durable – perfect for riders looking to push the limits of their seasonal shenanigans.

CE-certified Armanox® armor (1621-1, Level 2) is integrated into the elbows, shoulders, knees, and hips, while the jacket includes an impact-absorbing back pad for additional coverage.

For changing weather conditions, both the jacket and pants feature a zip-out thermal liner for warmth and a separate zip-out waterproof liner. The latter is especially useful for keeping dry in unexpected downpours – and when the rain stops, the gear’s vented panels allow for breathability and an easy return to typical riding temperatures.

Key Features of the Waterproof Series

Weather-resistant shell – Polyester twill outer layer with reinforced overlays for durability.

All-weather versatility – Thermal and waterproof liners for adaptable performance.

CE-certified protection – Armanox® armor in the elbows, shoulders, knees, and hips, plus an included back pad.

Breathability on demand – Chest air vents and rear exhaust (jacket) for controlled airflow.

Secure storage – Multiple zippered and flap pockets for keeping essentials dry and within reach.

Adjustable fit – Ratcheting waist closure (pants) and zip ankle openings for a customized feel.

MSRP: Jacket – $239.99 | Pants – $199.99

Color Options: Black, Grey

Sizes Available: Small to 3XL

Hakken Adventure Mesh Jacket & Pants: Maximum Ventilation, Ultimate Protection

Riders seeking to take on sweltering heat and demanding terrain will find this unit right up their alley, as the Hakken Adventure Mesh Jacket and Pants combine lightweight durability with exceptional airflow. Abrasion-resistant polyester is reinforced with Air-Flo mesh panels, providing industry-leading ventilation without sacrificing rider protection.

Like the waterproof versions of the same set, these mesh designs come equipped with CE-certified Armanox® armor (1621-1, Level 2) in the elbows, shoulders, knees, and hips, along with an included back pad in the jacket for added impact resistance.

In short, if you’re looking for a set that allows breathability in all conditions, maintains usefulness in a downpour, and is particularly friendly to the squat region (lower quads to hips), we think you’ll love this jacket and pants set. There’s really something special to be said for an actual, all-season-functional gear set that still behaves as it should when temperatures drop.

Key Features of the Mesh Series

Superior ventilation – Air-Flo mesh panels maximize breathability for warm-weather riding.

Layered for any ride – Includes zip-out thermal and waterproof liners for unpredictable conditions.

CE-certified protection – Armanox® armor in the elbows, shoulders, knees, hips, and an included back pad.

Practical storage – Zippered chest and cargo pockets provide ample space for essentials.

Comfort-focused design – Pre-curved fit, ratcheting waist closure, and zip ankle openings for an ideal riding position.

MSRP: Jacket – $229.99 | Pants – $179.99

Color Options: Black, Grey

Sizes Available: Small to 3XL

Built for Discovery. Designed for the Road.

Let us know what you think, and be sure to share what kind of shirts and pants y’all are wearing for your daily gear grind!

From NORU to you:

Your adventure starts now. Gear up with NORU.